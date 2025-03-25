A9 closure in place from tomorrow for ‘urgent repairs’

Highland drivers will be experiencing disruption as “urgent” repair works on a section of the A9 begin tomorrow.

A single southbound lane closure will be in place on Findhorn Bridge near Tomatin, from 0:01am on Wednesday, March 26 until 11:59pm on Friday, March 28.

BEAR Scotland explained the works are “due to urgent surfacing repairs being carried out.”

The road maintenance firm added that a 30mph speed restriction will be in place during the works.

There will also be temporary speed humps to help reduce speed on the approach to the site.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North West representative said, “We thank road users for their patience while we carry out these urgent repairs on Findhorn Bridge.

“Our teams will carry out the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruptions to road users by carrying out the works under a single lane closure.

“Delays are expected to be minimal.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland at www.traffic.gov.scot, or on X at @trafficscotland.

