Three Asda Portlethen colleagues say working alongside their mums makes the job ‘even better’

Catriona McGinness, Moira Cheyne and Karen Law have worked at the supermarket for a combined 69 years.

By Ena Saracevic
Neve and Catriona McGinness wearing Asda uniforms
Neve and Catriona McGinness both work at Asda Portlethen. Image: Supplied.

Three staff members from Asda Portlethen will celebrate Mother’s Day with their colleagues this weekend.

Neve McGinness, Emma Cheyne and Michael Law all work side-by-side with their mums at the supermarket.

Although part of a national chain, the Portlethen branch certainly feels like a family business for the trio.

The mothers – Catriona McGinness, Moira Cheyne and Karen Law – have worked at the busy store for a combined 69 years across different departments.

Their children, who have each joined the company over the past 11 years, are now making plans to celebrate them this Sunday.

Karen and Michael Law
Karen and Michael Law work at Asda Portlethen together.

‘There’s always someone to share a laugh with’

Catriona began her journey at Asda 27 years ago on the store’s cream counter and later joined the bakery team.

Her daughter, Neve, started working at the store three years ago after finishing school, becoming part of the home shopping team.

Neve said: “Having mum at work makes the job even better.

“There’s always someone to share a laugh with.

“I’m also really grateful to have her as my inspiration every day, she’s such a hard worker, and I’m lucky to share these moments with her in work.”

Asda POrtlethen locator
The six colleagues all work at Asda Portlethen. Image: DC Thomson.

Neve said although they work in different departments, she is always stopping by the bakery when putting together shopping orders.

One time Catriona even stacked the pitta breads too high and they all fell on Neve’s head – which her mum found “hilarious”.

Mum ‘so proud’ of daughter’s growth at Portlethen Asda

Catriona said she was “so proud” watching Neve’s confidence and independence grow since she joined the store.

“Mind you, for the first few months I was still playing the role of ‘mum’s taxi’, driving her in everyday because she didn’t have her license yet,” Catriona added.

“I’d do anything for her though, even for those 3am shift starts!”

Neve is treating her mum to a takeaway of her choice to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Emma and Moira Cheyne wearing Asda uniforms
Emma works in the bakery while her mum Moira Cheyne is a member of the grocery team. Image: Supplied.

Michael and his mum Karen have both worked at Asda for 11 years.

Over the years, he has held various roles from the bakery to home shopping, while his mum is a dedicated member of the checkouts team.

For Mother’s Day, Michael, along with his daughter, plan to visit Karen for a special Sunday lunch.

Fellow colleague Emma has been with Asda Portlethen for six years working in the bakery.

Meanwhile her mum, Moira, has worked with the grocery team for an impressive 31 years.

On Sunday, Emma will celebrate Mother’s Day by taking her mum out for lunch.

