News Lossiemouth woman reported missing traced safe and well Carol Jane Russell was last seen at the Co-op on Faroes Court. By Ena Saracevic March 25 2025, 10:43 am March 25 2025, 10:43 am A 53-year-old woman reported missing from Lossiemouth has now been found. Carol Jane Russell was last seen on Monday at the Co-op on Faroes Court. Police have now confirmed that Ms Russell has been traced safe and well and thanked the public for their help.
