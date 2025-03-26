Aberdeenshire mum’s love of dogs leads her to launch grooming business

An Aberdeenshire businesswoman has said her new grooming business is all about “spreading humanity over vanity, one dog at a time”.

Ashleigh Lillie has opened the Bark Box at 2 Kinknockie Croft, which lies between Ardallie and Clola near Mintlaw.

A mum to four-year-old Reuben and eight-month-old Forrest, Ashleigh worked as the deputy manager of Lidl in Fraserburgh for seven years and had her first son during Covid.

After going back to work at the supermarket for six months, the 33-year-old decided a career change was needed.

She “wanted to work with dogs for ages” and after “mulling over it for a wee while”, the mum got a job at Pets at Home in Inverurie.

Bark Box owner wanted to be her own boss

After almost three years as a groomer at the pet store, where she got all her certificates and completed a First Aid course, Ashleigh said she wanted to be her “own boss”.

And last week she achieved her goal and is now the proud owner of the Bark Box, which opened a week earlier than expected.

A dog lover, the company’s logo is of the Lillie’s family dog, eight-year-old German Shepherd Odin.

Reflecting on the first week of running a live business, Ashleigh told The Press and Journal: “The first week has been exciting getting to work in my own space, seeing it all come together and having lovely feedback from clients regarding the look of the salon.

“The highlights have been getting to work one-on-one with the dogs (new and old).

It’s nice when a regular client has chosen to come to you even when you change salons.”

The Bark Box offers “top-notch” grooming services from baths to haircuts and “everything in between”.

However, Ashleigh is not worried about competitors and believes there are “enough dogs for everyone” in Aberdeenshire, adding: “I think grooming’s not a competitive sort of area, we’re all quite supportive of one another.”

‘Treating them as if they were our own’

Ashleigh is encouraging people to bring their beloved pooches to the Bark Box.

She said: “People should bring their dog to the Bark Box because we provide expert care for their pets.

“We treat them as if they are our own.

“Our welcoming atmosphere and passion for grooming creates a stress-free experience for all our visitors.”