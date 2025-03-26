Aberdeenshire mum’s love of dogs leads her to launch grooming business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire mum’s love of dogs leads her to launch grooming business

Owner Ashleigh Lillie told The P&J it promises to be a 'stress free experience for all visitors'.

By Chris Cromar
German Shepherd Odin.
Ashleigh Lillie's German Shepherd Odin is the face of the Bark Box. Image: Ashleigh Lillie.

An Aberdeenshire businesswoman has said her new grooming business is all about “spreading humanity over vanity, one dog at a time”.

Ashleigh Lillie has opened the Bark Box at 2 Kinknockie Croft, which lies between Ardallie and Clola near Mintlaw.

A mum to four-year-old Reuben and eight-month-old Forrest,  Ashleigh worked as the deputy manager of Lidl in Fraserburgh for seven years and had her first son during Covid.

George and Ashleigh Lillie with sons Forrest and Reuben.
Ashleigh and her husband George with their two sons, Forrest and Reuben. Image: Ashleigh Lillie.

After going back to work at the supermarket for six months, the 33-year-old decided a career change was needed.

She “wanted to work with dogs for ages” and after “mulling over it for a wee while”, the mum got a job at Pets at Home in Inverurie.

Bark Box owner wanted to be her own boss

After almost three years as a groomer at the pet store, where she got all her certificates and completed a First Aid course, Ashleigh said she wanted to be her “own boss”.

The Bark Box.
The Bark Box has already welcomed many customers. Image: Ashleigh Lillie.

And last week she achieved her goal and is now the proud owner of the Bark Box, which opened a week earlier than expected.

A dog lover, the company’s logo is of the Lillie’s family dog, eight-year-old German Shepherd Odin.

Reflecting on the first week of running a live business, Ashleigh told The Press and Journal: “The first week has been exciting getting to work in my own space, seeing it all come together and having lovely feedback from clients regarding the look of the salon.

“The highlights have been getting to work one-on-one with the dogs (new and old).

It’s nice when a regular client has chosen to come to you even when you change salons.”

The Bark Box.
The Bark Box promises to offer “top-notch” grooming services. Image: Ashleigh Lillie.

The Bark Box offers “top-notch” grooming services from baths to haircuts and “everything in between”.

However, Ashleigh is not worried about competitors and believes there are “enough dogs for everyone” in Aberdeenshire, adding: “I think grooming’s not a competitive sort of area, we’re all quite supportive of one another.”

‘Treating them as if they were our own’

Ashleigh is encouraging people to bring their beloved pooches to the Bark Box.

She said:  “People should bring their dog to the Bark Box because we provide expert care for their pets.

“We treat them as if they are our own.

“Our welcoming atmosphere and passion for grooming creates a stress-free experience for all our visitors.”

