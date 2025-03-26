Teenager caught driving at 106mph between Aviemore and Grantown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Teenager caught driving at 106mph between Aviemore and Grantown

A total of 56 drivers were charged with speeding offences between March 17 and March 23.

By Jamie Sinclair
Police caught 56 speeding drivers in the North Highlands last week. Image: Heather Fowlie.
A teenager has been charged with speeding after clocking 106mph on the A95 near Auchendean.

The 19-year-old male was arrested as a result of the incident, which took place on March 22 between Aviemore and Grantown.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

This was one of 56 recorded speeding offences between March 17 and 23 in the North Highland region.

Officers attended a number of locations over the course of the week, including the A82, A9, A87, A95 and A96, as part of a national speeding campaign.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help improve road safety.

106mph speed recorded
Officers recorded a teenager driving at 106mph. Image: Police Scotland.

Constable Gary Dunnett, of Road Policing, emphasised the risk speeding drivers put on themselves and others.

He said: “Speeding not only puts the driver at risk but also endangers passengers, other road users, and pedestrians.

“Safe driving speeds ensure that you can react to hazards in time and prevent accidents from happening.

“Driving at high speeds can impair a driver’s ability to judge distances, gaps in traffic, or the speed of other vehicles, making it harder to make safe decisions.”

Eric Dunion, manager of the Police Scotland Safety Camera Unit said: “Operating within road policing the safety camera units deploy at locations where they will have the greatest casualty and collision reduction potential.

“Before enforcing a location needs to have met criteria, including injury collisions and a speed profile.

“It must be agreed with stakeholders including Transport Scotland, Police Scotland and the relevant road authority.

“All locations can be found on the website safetycameras.gov.scot”

