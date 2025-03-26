Teenager caught driving at 106mph between Aviemore and Grantown

A teenager has been charged with speeding after clocking 106mph on the A95 near Auchendean.

The 19-year-old male was arrested as a result of the incident, which took place on March 22 between Aviemore and Grantown.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

This was one of 56 recorded speeding offences between March 17 and 23 in the North Highland region.

Officers attended a number of locations over the course of the week, including the A82, A9, A87, A95 and A96, as part of a national speeding campaign.

It aims to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help improve road safety.

Constable Gary Dunnett, of Road Policing, emphasised the risk speeding drivers put on themselves and others.

He said: “Speeding not only puts the driver at risk but also endangers passengers, other road users, and pedestrians.

“Safe driving speeds ensure that you can react to hazards in time and prevent accidents from happening.

“Driving at high speeds can impair a driver’s ability to judge distances, gaps in traffic, or the speed of other vehicles, making it harder to make safe decisions.”

Eric Dunion, manager of the Police Scotland Safety Camera Unit said: “Operating within road policing the safety camera units deploy at locations where they will have the greatest casualty and collision reduction potential.

“Before enforcing a location needs to have met criteria, including injury collisions and a speed profile.

“It must be agreed with stakeholders including Transport Scotland, Police Scotland and the relevant road authority.

“All locations can be found on the website safetycameras.gov.scot”