Renee and Andrew MacRae murder detectives examine item dug up in A9 roadworks

The pair's killer was convicted and jailed but their remains have never been found.

By Jamie Sinclair
Renee and Andrew MacRae's bodies have never been found. Image supplied by Firecrest Films/Morag Govan
Detectives investigating the murders of Renee and Andrew MacRae could be close to a breakthrough in the 50-year-old case.

Roadworkers near Tomatin discovered a number of items as they dug up parts of the land on the A9.

Police have confirmed that one of the items found is of interest and is being examined by officers.

William MacDowell was convicted of murdering Renee and Andrew in 2022, however, their bodies have never been found.

MacDowell died a few months after his sentencing, without revealing where he left the mother and child after he killed them in 1976.

A black and white picture of Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae - he is in Highland dress and she is in an evening dress.
William MacDowell and Renee MacRae. Image supplied: Crown Productions.

It is understood that a yellow potty and a rolled-up carpet were discovered at the site by Balfour Beatty staff.

Work has been ongoing in the area to dual the A9 between Tomatin and Invereen, where the items were found.

The recovery was made around a mile away from the infamous Dalmagarry layby, where Renee’s burning BMW was discovered.

It was reported that police previously met workers and informed them of items of interest.

These included a yellow potty, a suitcase, a coat, and a pushchair.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday, March 13, officers attended the A9 near Dalmagarry after an item was recovered.

“The item is being examined, and further enquiries are ongoing.”

Renee’s burned-out BMW was discovered at the Dalmagarry Layby. Image supplied: Crown Productions.

Following the murders, William MacDowell visited a Volvo salesman where he demanded new floor mats for the boot of his car.

MacDowell died in 2023 at the age of 81, five months after his conviction.

He had been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Renee MacRae was in a secret relationship with MacDowell at the time of her disappearance, and there was hope that the killer would be willing to disclose their location before his passing.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes had written a request to speak with MacDowell, however, he was informed that he was in hospital and died a day later.

Balfour Beatty have declined to comment due to the case being an ongoing investigation.

Conversation