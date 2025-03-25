Banchory road closed following two-vehicle crash

A road near Banchory has been closed to traffic following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on the A980 Torphins to Raemoir road at its junction with the B977 north of Banchory.

Two vehicles collided just after 2pm on Tuesday, March 25.

The crash has forced police to close the A980 road at Mill of Raemoir to traffic.

It is unclear if there were any injuries sustained due to the crash.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.59pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A980/B977, north of Banchory.

“Two ambulances, a trauma team and two special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.