PPA support for young deckhands ‘invaluable’

PPA provides essential support for students pursuing careers in the Merchant Navy sector, with many graduates going on to secure jobs or further training in the industry

Presented by Peterhead Port Authority
“I've always wanted to go to sea.” Lewis, 25.

Peterhead Port Authority has been sponsoring the Trainee Deckhand course at the Scottish Maritime Academy, part of North East Scotland College (NESCOL), since 2013.

Chris Bell, who manages the course, which gives students all the necessary qualifications for a deckhand job on vessels in the Merchant Navy sector, from fishing to standby to wind farm support, said the support is vital.

“It’s essential. It helps the profile of the course. It gives it the gravitas that is needed and helps financially as well. Our budget is always tight, so having this support from a major partner is invaluable.”

The course runs three times a year with a maximum of 12 students and an average of 10, meaning around 30 go through it every year.

The majority of the students go on to get jobs in the sector, while some return to complete cadetships, allowing them to become Merchant Navy officers of the watch, or in fishing for Class 2 (mate) and Class 1 (skipper) tickets.

Siobhan Douglas, a student of the Trainee Deckhand course.

Recent student Siobhan Douglas said: “Since I left school back in 2008, I have worked in child care. Within different sectors – worked my way up, got my degree, went into management, worked in a children’s home for a little while as well.

“But this year I had been talking to someone who did this course two years ago – he has been working with Sentinel Marine, and just hearing from his trips, and seeing photographs, and finding out the whole ins and outs of it, made me really interesting in applying for the course.

“Luckily I got on to the course – I wish I had done it sooner! I love the sea, I have always lived next to the sea. It was just really appealing to me – just calling my name to be honest.

“The group of people on the course have been great, and the tutors have been fantastic. You can see the passion shining through as well – it’s something to wake up for in the morning.

“It’s bittersweet now, jobs are on the horizon, the cosy class that we have had is coming to an end. But it opens up new opportunities.

“I’m looking forward to getting into work and progressing, getting as many tickets as possible and working my way up the ladder.”

Marcus Maine, another student on the Trainee Deckhand course.

Fellow student Marcus Main said: “I was an apprentice chef before, but I didn’t like it. I just wanted to go to sea, to follow in my dad’s footsteps. He was in the Royal Navy, so I am going Merchant Navy instead, standby to start with and hopefully make my way up.

“The practical side of the course has been the best for me, I am not big into classroom work – thought it needs to be done at the end of the day.

“It has been really good – I have grown and developed as a person. In 10 years I would like to be a first officer.

“The staff are brilliant – they are really good at explaining everything and that has helped us get through our assessments.”

And Lewis Cameron said: “I was a stonemason for 10 years pior to this. My boss was at retirement age, so it was either take over the business or if I fancied a career change.

“Now was the time to do it, I’m 25 and not getting any younger, and I have always wanted to go to sea. I thought this would be a great opportunity.

“I have really enjoyed it. I am more interested in going to the fishing side of things, so doing the net mending, and splicing, that sort of thing, has been my favourite activity.

“I have got a few numbers to call when I get out of college, but I am really keen to go to the fishing. I am definitely planning to come back and do my Class 2 and my Class 1.”

Learn more at Peterhead Port Authority’s website.

Conversation