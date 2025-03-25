News Man reported missing from Kinmylies area of Inverness David Pickavance, 35, was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey knitted sweater, brown trousers and blue Crocs. By Jamie Sinclair March 25 2025, 5:18 pm March 25 2025, 5:18 pm Share Man reported missing from Kinmylies area of Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6720632/missing-man-david-pickavance-kinmylies-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment David Pickavance has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland. A man has been reported missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness. David Pickavance, 35, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Monday. He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with curly brown hair and a beard. David was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey knitted sweater, brown trousers and blue Crocs. David Pickavance currently has facial hair and a “slimmer face”. Image: Police Scotland. David Pickavance reported missing from Kinmylies Police have confirmed he has links to Orkney, so he may have travelled to Caithness for onward ferry connections. Officers believe David will have used public transport to get there. If you have seen David or have any information that may assist police in safely tracing him, please contact 101, quoting incident reference 1637 of March 24.
