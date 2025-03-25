Man reported missing from Kinmylies area of Inverness

A man has been reported missing from the Kinmylies area of Inverness.

David Pickavance, 35, was last seen at around 1.30pm on Monday.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall with curly brown hair and a beard.

David was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey knitted sweater, brown trousers and blue Crocs.

Police have confirmed he has links to Orkney, so he may have travelled to Caithness for onward ferry connections.

Officers believe David will have used public transport to get there.

If you have seen David or have any information that may assist police in safely tracing him, please contact 101, quoting incident reference 1637 of March 24.