News

Revealed: Two new brands coming to Aberdeen’s Union Square

Vacancies are open for both retailers.

By Ross Hempseed
Union Square sign
Union Square will welcome two new retailers. Image: Shutterstock.

Two new retailers are looking for staff as they prepare to open in Aberdeen’s Union Square.

The Guild Street shopping centre is a go-to destination for shoppers in the Granite City.

In recent months, it has seen upheaval with several brands leaving, including FatFace, Hollister and Superdry.

But the empty units are set to be filled with new retailers, with reports that Victoria’s Secret and Hobbs will be moving in.

It now appears that two more retailers will be joining the likes of Zara, The North Face, Mint Velvet and Boots.

One is the fashion accessories brand Lovisa, which promises “on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices”.

Lovisa already has five stores in the UK, and it looks set to add a sixth inside Union Square.

Lovisa and Lux to open in Union Square

This was made public via a job advert for a store manager, which lists Union Square as the location of the new store.

They are also advertising for a part-time team member.

It is unclear which unit Lovisa will occupy.

According to the advert, the manager must have an “eye for fashion” and “strong experience in leading a face-to-face customer environment”.

Lovisa looking for staff for its new Union Square store. Image: Shutterstock.

In addition to Lovisa, a new kiosk will open between Zara and Skechers, displaying designer eyewear under the brand Lux.

On the Union Square website, Lux “offers a stunning collection of luxury and designer eyewear from iconic brands”.

Lux will also provide “lens fitting services” and is currently advertising for two dispensing opticians and a retail sales assistant.

To find out more about Union Square’s closures and arrivals, click here.

