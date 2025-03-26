Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 279 pictures of the last heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 279 pictures of the last heat

Skene Square Primary School.
By Jamie Sinclair

Some of Aberdeen’s finest young performers took to the stage at the Aberdeen Music Hall for the final heat of the Glee Challenge.

Last night, a variety of schools from across the North East competed for a place in the regional final.

All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of  ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’.

Every school performed Chvrches’ ‘Clearest Blue’ and a further two songs of their chosing.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who seek to encourage primary school kids to get involved with music and the arts.

Last night’s winners will join Seafield, Ashley Road, Elrick, and Fernielea primary schools in the North East final.

The North East final will be held at the Music Hall on May 13.

Tickets for the event will be listed on the Aberdeen Performing Arts Website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the show to capture all the best moments.

St Cyrus Primary School

Cults Primary School

Middleton Park Primary School

Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools

Strichen Primary School

Milltimber Primary School

Charleston Primary School

Skene Square Primary School

The judges, audience and host

 

