Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 279 pictures of the last heat

Some of Aberdeen’s finest young performers took to the stage at the Aberdeen Music Hall for the final heat of the Glee Challenge.

Last night, a variety of schools from across the North East competed for a place in the regional final.

All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’.

Every school performed Chvrches’ ‘Clearest Blue’ and a further two songs of their chosing.

The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who seek to encourage primary school kids to get involved with music and the arts.

Last night’s winners will join Seafield, Ashley Road, Elrick, and Fernielea primary schools in the North East final.

The North East final will be held at the Music Hall on May 13.

Tickets for the event will be listed on the Aberdeen Performing Arts Website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the show to capture all the best moments.

St Cyrus Primary School

Cults Primary School

Middleton Park Primary School

Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools

Strichen Primary School

Milltimber Primary School

Charleston Primary School

Skene Square Primary School

The judges, audience and host