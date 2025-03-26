News Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 279 pictures of the last heat The North East final will be held at the Music Hall on May 13. Skene Square Primary School. By Jamie Sinclair March 26 2025, 10:19 am March 26 2025, 10:19 am Share Aberdeen Glee Challenge: The best 279 pictures of the last heat Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6720706/aberdeen-glee-challenge-final-heat-pics/ Copy Link 0 comment Some of Aberdeen’s finest young performers took to the stage at the Aberdeen Music Hall for the final heat of the Glee Challenge. Last night, a variety of schools from across the North East competed for a place in the regional final. All groups perform three songs in keeping with the theme of ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’. Every school performed Chvrches' 'Clearest Blue' and a further two songs of their chosing. The competition is organised by the Frisson Foundation, who seek to encourage primary school kids to get involved with music and the arts. Last night's winners will join Seafield, Ashley Road, Elrick, and Fernielea primary schools in the North East final. The North East final will be held at the Music Hall on May 13. Tickets for the event will be listed on the Aberdeen Performing Arts Website. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was at the show to capture all the best moments. Schools that performed included: St Cyrus Primary School, Cults Primary School Middleton Park Primary School, Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Burnhaven and Meethill Primary Schools. Strichen Primary School, Milltimber Primary School Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Milltimber Primary School. Charleston Primary School Skene Square Primary School The judges, audience and host
