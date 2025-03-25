Why has this Hollywood legend been projected in lights on Highland landmarks?

A Hollywood heavyweight has appeared in lights across several Highland landmarks.

The legend in question is Harrison Ford, who can be seen wearing a kilt in the images projected at the Three Sisters of Glencoe, Castle Stalker and Dunrobin Castle.

Striking images of the beauty spots have been shared as part of Glenmorangie’s latest whisky campaign.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star partnered with the Ross-shire-based distillery last year.

Ford, 82, visited the Highlands to film a new six-part series, titled Once Upon a Time in Scotland.

Staff at Glenmorangie also featured in the advert, with scenes filmed at the Glenmorangie Distillery, Ardross Castle and landmarks surrounding Loch Glass.

Ford can be seen getting to grips with Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, as well as bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

During filming in September, Ford was spotted at the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch.

Despite only stopping briefly, he was happy to chat with staff while enjoying his meal in the beer garden.

Now, the actor has returned to the Highlands in surprising fashion – lighting up the three beauty spots in the north.

The spectacle was part of the release of Ford’s favourite episode, The Mountain, in the Once Upon a Time in Scotland series, directed by Joel Edgerton.

It can be viewed on the Glenmorangie website or on YouTube.