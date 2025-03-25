Why has this Hollywood legend been projected in lights on Highland landmarks?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Why has this Hollywood legend been projected in lights on Highland landmarks?

The famous face has appeared on beauty spots, including Glencoe, Castle Stalker and Dunrobin Castle.

By Ross Hempseed
Harrison ford appears in new stunt for whisky campaign.
Harrison Ford appears on the side of Castle Stalker. Image: JohnDoeHub.

A Hollywood heavyweight has appeared in lights across several Highland landmarks.

The legend in question is Harrison Ford, who can be seen wearing a kilt in the images projected at the Three Sisters of Glencoe, Castle Stalker and Dunrobin Castle.

Striking images of the beauty spots have been shared as part of Glenmorangie’s latest whisky campaign.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones star partnered with the Ross-shire-based distillery last year.

Ford, 82, visited the Highlands to film a new six-part series, titled Once Upon a Time in Scotland.

Image projected onto Dunrobin Castle. Image: JohnDoeHub.

Staff at Glenmorangie also featured in the advert, with scenes filmed at the Glenmorangie Distillery, Ardross Castle and landmarks surrounding Loch Glass.

Ford can be seen getting to grips with Scottish pronunciation and kilt etiquette, as well as bonding with locals over a dram of single malt.

During filming in September, Ford was spotted at the Balintore Inn near Tain for Sunday lunch.

Despite only stopping briefly, he was happy to chat with staff while enjoying his meal in the beer garden.

Harrison Ford at the Three Sisters in Glencoe. Image: JohnDoeHub.

Now, the actor has returned to the Highlands in surprising fashion – lighting up the three beauty spots in the north.

The spectacle was part of the release of Ford’s favourite episode, The Mountain, in the Once Upon a Time in Scotland series, directed by Joel Edgerton.

It can be viewed on the Glenmorangie website or on YouTube.

Conversation