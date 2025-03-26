35-year-old biker dies after three-vehicle crash near Banchory

A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died after a three-vehicle crash near Banchory.

Officers were called to the B977 following a report of a collision involving a Seat Ibiza car, a Citroen Berlingo van and a Triumph motorbike around 2:05pm on Tuesday, March 25.

Emergency services attended and the 35-year-old male rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The occupants of the car and van were not injured.

The road was closed to allow for investigations to take place and reopened after nearly eight hours, around 10pm.

Appeal after fatal crash at Banchory

Road Policing officers are appealing for information following the incident.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died and our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1778 of 25 March, 2025.