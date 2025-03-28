Doxa Theo: Aberdeen’s new Christian school with seven pupils that could expand to 45

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doxa Theo: Aberdeen’s new Christian school with seven pupils that could expand to 45

One of its main aims is to teach pupils to 'reason and argue'.

Doxa Theo Christian School.
Doxa Theo Christian School currently has seven pupils. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.
By Chris Cromar

The founder of Scotland’s first “classical Christian school” says it teaches “important virtues that are increasingly lost in our culture”.

Doxa Theo Christian School is located at Grace Baptist Church Aberdeen in Woodside,

It opened its doors to primary pupils in January and already has seven enrolled.

Further applications to enrol children at the new school – which currently has a capacity of 15 – have already been received.

There are aims to refurbish the building to allow for a capacity of 45 pupils in the years to come.

Doxa Theo Christian School.
John-William Noble is the pastor of Grace Baptist Church, Svea Noll is its administrator and Caroline Rusell is a volunteer. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.

Registered with Education Scotland, the school was founded by Grace Baptist Church pastor John-William Noble.

Its chairman is John Noble, a former headteacher of Fraserburgh Academy.

“He’s been instrumental in helping and aiding the strength and rigor of our curriculum that’s been formed,” the church pastor said.

Billed as a “classical Christian school”, what does it teach pupils?

According to its website, its values are “founded on the conviction that children should be brought up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord (Ephesians 6:4).

“It is our aim to support, uphold and apply the Biblical instructions to fathers and mothers in this responsibility of raising their children.”

The foundation for the school’s curriculum and the governing worldview is the Bible.

Doxa Theo Christian School.
Doxa Theo Christian School, with teacher Jehian Tiley (front centre), is located in the Woodside area of Aberdeen. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.

Aberdeen Christian school teaches pupils to reason and argue

Speaking to The Press and Journal, John-William Noble said: “A key thing that we’re seeking to do is equipping children with the knowledge and the way by which they learn in the early formative years and then beginning to train them how to think, to reason and argue.”

He says that people, including the Ancient Greeks and Romans, were “historically” educated in this “tried and tested way” and is “communicating a foundation based on absolute truth”.

“We’re a Christian school, so we’re being governed by a worldview that we believe has been defined by God.

He thinks these “important virtues” can help to attain higher academic excellence and lead to a high standard of attainment, including for behaviour.

Doxa Theo Christian School.
Doxa Theo Christian School is Scotland’s first “classical Christian school”. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.

To join the school, parents do not have to be members of the affiliated church or be Christian.

However, they must sign up to Doxa Theo’s constitution.

In it, it states: “Our school adheres to the 1689 London Baptist Confession of Faith. Nothing will be taught that is contrary to this.”

“Parents are signing (the constitution) and agreeing that’s what their children would be being taught and the values ethos of the school.

“So if they’re signing and agreeing to that, then we would welcome them in the school,” the pastor said.

‘Positive feedback’ from Doxa Theo pupils

Of the current seven pupils, who are of primary school age, not all attend Grace Baptist Church, however, a “big emphasis” is that the school’s leaders want there to be a “strong connection” between the staff, parents and any churches they are part of.

Costing £2,000 per year for a student (with an added discount on ones from the same family), Mr Noble said there has been “positive feedback” from the pupils, with parents also said to be “very happy” with the setup.

“The staff and children have all been very positive about this term,” he added.

Doxa Theo Christian School.
The first pupils have been learning at the school for over two months now. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.

Due to the school’s low number of pupils, there is only one teacher employed at Doxa Theo, former St Peter’s Roman Catholic Primary School educator Jehian Tiley.

Described as a “passionate and committed young teacher”, bosses believe he will “drive the school forward”.

And driving the school forward is something the pastor is very passionate about.

It could even become a secondary school in the future, although, Mr Noble said this depends on “how quickly the school can grow”.

Woodside Parish Church.
Grace Baptist Church Aberdeen purchased Woodside Parish Church building last year. Image: Doxa Theo Christian School.

Church move planned for May

However, moving fast in a short space of time is something Grace Baptist Church Aberdeen is used to.

The church started in 2019, however, last year they purchased the Woodside Parish Church building on Church Street.

They want to move there this May.

Moving across Great Northern Road will see churchgoers no longer share a space with the school. The pastor admits that they have “grown a lot” in the past six years.

Regardless of how many pupils enroll or if it expands, Doxa Theo Christian School’s main aim is to achieve “excellence and Biblical rigour to the Glory of God”.

