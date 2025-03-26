Woman dies in hospital after Elgin house fire

A 71-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Elgin.

The fire broke out on Alba Place on Monday, March 17.

A woman was rushed to Dr Gray’s hospital, but it has now been said she passed away in hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 11.30pm on Monday, March 17 we received a report of a fire at Alba Place, Elgin.

“A 71-year-old woman was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital, where she later died.”

The blaze started at 11.30pm on Monday, March 17. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 1.14am the next day.

A joint investigation between police and the fire service was under way into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

However, police have now said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.