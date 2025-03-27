Four teens charged with extortion after Robert Gordon’s College teacher suspended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four teens charged with extortion after Robert Gordon’s College teacher suspended

The 15 and 16-year-old boys have also been charged with assault.

By Ellie Milne
Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen. Image: James Ross
Four teenagers have been charged with extortion and assault after a video of an Aberdeen private school teacher was circulated online.

The social media footage, believed to have been filmed in a city park, was reported to police last month.

Robert Gordon’s College teacher Zak Cartney was arrested and subsequently suspended from his role as police investigated an alleged online communications offence.

The school took action after becoming aware of the social media footage and pupils and parents were informed of the suspension.

In an email seen by The Press and Journal, parents were told that the video was taken outside school hours and it was not filmed on school grounds.

The 23-year-old drama teacher has not been charged with any crime and police say inquiries are ongoing.

Teens arrested over ‘extortion and assault’

Now, three 15-year-old male youths and one 16-year-old male youth have been arrested and charged in connection with the video.

The charges relate to assault and extortion.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

It is understood that the teenagers are not pupils at Robert Gordon’s College.

A police spokesperson said: “Four male youths, three aged 15 and one aged 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault and extortion in the Aberdeen area.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

School statement on video

At the time of Zak Cartney’s suspension, a spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College said: “The school has been made aware of a video circulating on social media.

“The temporary staff member involved has been suspended.

“This is now a matter for Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate for the school to comment any further.”