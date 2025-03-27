Four teens charged with extortion after Robert Gordon’s College teacher suspended

Four teenagers have been charged with extortion and assault after a video of an Aberdeen private school teacher was circulated online.

The social media footage, believed to have been filmed in a city park, was reported to police last month.

Robert Gordon’s College teacher Zak Cartney was arrested and subsequently suspended from his role as police investigated an alleged online communications offence.

The school took action after becoming aware of the social media footage and pupils and parents were informed of the suspension.

In an email seen by The Press and Journal, parents were told that the video was taken outside school hours and it was not filmed on school grounds.

The 23-year-old drama teacher has not been charged with any crime and police say inquiries are ongoing.

Teens arrested over ‘extortion and assault’

Now, three 15-year-old male youths and one 16-year-old male youth have been arrested and charged in connection with the video.

The charges relate to assault and extortion.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

It is understood that the teenagers are not pupils at Robert Gordon’s College.

A police spokesperson said: “Four male youths, three aged 15 and one aged 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with assault and extortion in the Aberdeen area.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

School statement on video

At the time of Zak Cartney’s suspension, a spokesperson for Robert Gordon’s College said: “The school has been made aware of a video circulating on social media.

“The temporary staff member involved has been suspended.

“This is now a matter for Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate for the school to comment any further.”