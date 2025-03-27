Disabled People Against Cuts have their say outside Aberdeen’s Marischal College

Disabled People Against Cuts gathered outside Marischal College to protest Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s Spring Statement on disability benefits cuts.

The UK Government made an announcement on March 18, seeing £5 billion in cuts to disability benefits, meaning many people could miss out on crucial funding.

The move will make it more difficult to qualify for PIP.

This is a disability benefit not linked to work, which is meant to assist people with additional costs brought on by their disability.

In Scotland, PIP has been replaced by the Adult Disability Payment, which is a devolved benefit.

Many protestors disagree with the cuts to disability benefits, whilst there is increased spending on National Defense.

Protests against disability benefit cuts

Organised by Fiona Robertson, dozens of supporters set up outside the council building to put pressure on Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government.

Similar protests have taken place across the UK today to show solidarity with those affected.

Fiona explained why this protest is important to all involved, saying: “It is an unforgivable decision that has been made by the government, and we will protest it as long it takes.

“The main thing up here is we are still subject to discrimination due to the rhetoric of the UK Government.”

Fiona said: “There’s protests like this all around the country, and we are showing solidarity with them.

“Right now, we want to make it clear to other disabled people that they’re not alone.”

‘Money could be a lot tighter’

Elwing Brill is affected by a disability and has expressed their fears ahead of the cuts.

Elwing said: “I’ve noticed first-hand the impact that cuts and cruel work capability assessments have had on friends, family and myself.

“People have ended up not having enough to eat, which obviously affects their physical and mental health.

“We’ve been told you’re a burden and not disabled enough to get some of these benefits despite clearly meeting the criteria, there’s just not enough money allocated to it.

“I know people with bank accounts in the single digits.”

Welfare cuts could be damaging for those unable to work

Esme Houstin spoke at the event in front of the crowd.

Esme said: “It’s important to note how much disabled people rely on this welfare. Accessible jobs can be like El Dorado for us at times.

“The Government should try and stop eliminating us from society and instead focus on creating jobs that we are able to do, such as working from home or tech-related jobs.”

‘Cuts will only make things worse’

Another speaker at the protest was Jonathan Russell.

Jonathan has worked 30 years in the disabled sector, including at Aberdeen City Council.

Part of his job there was helping disabled people get back into work.

He said: “If you’re cutting things like PIP it will only make things worse.”

“Instead of spending money on poorer people, this country is intent on spending more money on warfare.”

Councillor weighs in on disability benefit cuts protestors

Councillor Christian Allard was in attendance at the protest to hear from those affected.

Mr Allard said: “Labour’s own impact assessment is telling us that those Labour policies are pushing 250,000 people into poverty, including 50,000 children.

“As the Anti-Poverty and Inequality Committee Convener, I know how much our own Council services and our third sector organisations will have to do to mitigate this further round of Labour austerity cuts announced today.

“The people of Aberdeen were promised change.

“This new UK Government are imposing austerity cuts on people with disabilities instead of tackling the root causes of Brexit Britain’s broken economy.

“Here in Aberdeen, we are proud to have delivered a few weeks ago an SNP/Liberal Democrat budget to help people in Aberdeen who need it the most.

“It is a matter of choice.”