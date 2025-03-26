Aberdeen care worker not struck off after admitting sexual assaults on three women

An Aberdeen care worker has avoided being struck off after admitting he sexually assaulted three of his colleagues while on a Christmas night out.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has published its report on Robert Lungoci’s actions during a festive night out in December 2023.

He was celebrating with colleagues at the Globe Inn in Aberdeen when he engaged in conversation with one of the young women, then aged 22, and began stroking her left thigh without her consent.

Later that evening, witnesses saw Mr Lungoci slap the same woman on her behind.

This made colleagues “uncomfortable”.

He also made lewd comments to another woman and her friends, commenting on the woman’s breasts.

The group moved on to Slains Castle on Belmont Street, where Mr Lungoci assaulted a second young colleague.

He placed his arm over her shoulder and then slapped her on her behind without consent.

Aberdeen care worker Robert Lungoni given five-year warning

Later, Mr Lungoci was on the dancefloor of Krakatoa Bar where he assaulted a third woman by stroking her hair and upper arm.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last July, Mr Lungoci pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

He was subsequently put on the sex offenders register and given 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff believed the incident to be “isolated”.

However, due to his line of work, Mr Lungoci was also subject to a SSSC investigation.

The panel found him impaired, stating: “These offences are serious. The behaviours were criminal, caused distress to several colleagues, and involved a serious breach of the trust placed in you by your colleagues.”

The report stated that the risk of repetition was “relatively low”.

Mr Lungoci had engaged with his criminal justice social worker and had no previous complaints.

He also expressed “regret, remorse and insight” following the incident.

The SSSC panel concluded a five-year warning on Mr Lungoci’s file was the most appropriate punishment.