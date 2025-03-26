Aberdeen care worker not struck off after admitting sexual assaults on three women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen care worker not struck off after admitting sexual assaults on three women

Robert Lungoci admitted groping and making sexual comments to three young women while on a night out.

By Ross Hempseed
Robert Lungoci leaving court
Robert Lungoci admitted sexually assaulting three former female colleagues on a Christmas night out in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen care worker has avoided being struck off after admitting he sexually assaulted three of his colleagues while on a Christmas night out.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has published its report on Robert Lungoci’s actions during a festive night out in December 2023.

He was celebrating with colleagues at the Globe Inn in Aberdeen when he engaged in conversation with one of the young women, then aged 22, and began stroking her left thigh without her consent.

Later that evening, witnesses saw Mr Lungoci slap the same woman on her behind.

This made colleagues “uncomfortable”.

The Globe Inn was the scene where Robert Lungoci sexually assaulted one of his female colleagues. Image: DC Thomson.

He also made lewd comments to another woman and her friends, commenting on the woman’s breasts.

The group moved on to Slains Castle on Belmont Street, where Mr Lungoci assaulted a second young colleague.

He placed his arm over her shoulder and then slapped her on her behind without consent.

Aberdeen care worker Robert Lungoni given five-year warning

Later, Mr Lungoci was on the dancefloor of Krakatoa Bar where he assaulted a third woman by stroking her hair and upper arm.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last July, Mr Lungoci pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

He was subsequently put on the sex offenders register and given 120 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff believed the incident to be “isolated”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

However, due to his line of work, Mr Lungoci was also subject to a SSSC investigation.

The panel found him impaired, stating: “These offences are serious. The behaviours were criminal, caused distress to several colleagues, and involved a serious breach of the trust placed in you by your colleagues.”

The report stated that the risk of repetition was “relatively low”.

Mr Lungoci had engaged with his criminal justice social worker and had no previous complaints.

He also expressed “regret, remorse and insight” following the incident.

The SSSC panel concluded a five-year warning on Mr Lungoci’s file was the most appropriate punishment.

Conversation