New images reveal how Castlegate will be transformed – with work to begin after Tall Ships Races

New images show the public what a revamped Castlegate in Aberdeen will soon look like.

Council planning officers provided an update on the upcoming works in the city during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The transformation of the historic Castlegate is part of the £150 million city centre and beach masterplan.

Today, it was confirmed work in this area will begin immediately after the end of The Tall Ships Races in July this year.

New design images have been made available to show what Castlegate will look like once the transformation is complete.

The area will feature more outdoor seating options, public art displays, improved lighting and enhanced trees and planters, as well as an active travel route towards the beachfront.

All of the new additions will surround the Mercat Cross.

According to the report submitted to the Finance and Resources Committee today, Castlegate will be capable of hosting “a range of small-scale events”.

It will also act as an important gateway to the beach from the city centre.

Castlegate transformation to begin after The Tall Ships Races

An area of loose flagstones has already been lifted and replaced at the spot with a temporary tarmac surface put in place for public safety.

Council finance chief Alex McLellan said: “The Castlegate works will run alongside the existing construction taking place on Union Street and the beachfront.

“Once finished, these developments will make a major difference to the city and ensure our city centre remains a place both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy.”

However, not all work to improve the city centre has gone smoothly, with the Union Street Central revamp pushed back until spring 2026.

Council bosses have pinned the blame for the months-long delay to the £20m project on “contractor productivity”.

The central section of Union Street was sealed off last summer to be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly area with new cycle lanes, wider pavements, and a plaza-style entrance in front of the new Flint Market.

