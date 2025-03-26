New images reveal how Castlegate will be transformed – with work to begin after Tall Ships Races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New images reveal how Castlegate will be transformed – with work to begin after Tall Ships Races

Works to revamp the historic Castlegate remain on schedule.

By Ross Hempseed
Design image of what Castlegate in Aberdeen will look like
Design images showcase the new Castlegate. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

New images show the public what a revamped Castlegate in Aberdeen will soon look like.

Council planning officers provided an update on the upcoming works in the city during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

The transformation of the historic Castlegate is part of the £150 million city centre and beach masterplan.

Today, it was confirmed work in this area will begin immediately after the end of The Tall Ships Races in July this year.

Artist impression of Castlegate
The Castlegate transformation will begin following the Tall Ships. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

New design images have been made available to show what Castlegate will look like once the transformation is complete.

The area will feature more outdoor seating options, public art displays, improved lighting and enhanced trees and planters, as well as an active travel route towards the beachfront.

All of the new additions will surround the Mercat Cross.

According to the report submitted to the Finance and Resources Committee today, Castlegate will be capable of hosting “a range of small-scale events”.

It will also act as an important gateway to the beach from the city centre.

Castlegate transformation to begin after The Tall Ships Races

An area of loose flagstones has already been lifted and replaced at the spot with a temporary tarmac surface put in place for public safety.

Council finance chief Alex McLellan said: “The Castlegate works will run alongside the existing construction taking place on Union Street and the beachfront.

“Once finished, these developments will make a major difference to the city and ensure our city centre remains a place both residents and visitors can continue to enjoy.”

Artist impression of Castlegate
Castlegate will have enhanced street lighting and seating. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

However, not all work to improve the city centre has gone smoothly, with the Union Street Central revamp pushed back until spring 2026.

Council bosses have pinned the blame for the months-long delay to the £20m project on “contractor productivity”.

The central section of Union Street was sealed off last summer to be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly area with new cycle lanes, wider pavements, and a plaza-style entrance in front of the new Flint Market.

Read more 

Conversation