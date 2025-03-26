Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine makes shock comeback just two weeks after closing ‘permanently’

A popular bar in Aberdeen is set to make a surprising comeback just two weeks after it was announced to have closed for good.

Bar Ninety-Nine, located on Back Wynd, was a staple of an Aberdeen night out for more than 12 years.

However, due to “significant challenges facing the hospitality sector,” the bar’s bosses announced it would close permanently on March 12.

This came after attempts to find a suitable buyer failed, despite the bar being listed for sale since February for £100,000.

While a deal had been within reach, the bar’s directors confirmed negotiations had fallen through at the last minute.

Just two weeks later, Bar Ninety-Nine is to make a dramatic comeback thanks to a trio of businessmen who have taken the venue on.

After just two weeks, Bar Ninety-Nine will reopen to customers

The announcement was made via social media by Adrian Gomes, bartender and founder of 10 Dollar Shake.

He, along with Martin Farmer and Stephen McNab, will helm the return of the “legendary” bar.

In a post to Mr Gomes’ Instagram, he said: “Well, we couldn’t just let a great bar like Bar Ninety-Nine close now, could we?

“From 12pm this Friday, those wooden doors will open once again, and the best neighbourhood vibes in the city will come alive again.

“Huge thanks to Stephen McNab for kicking this project off and taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career.

“Completing the trio of business partners in this venture is Martin Farmer, a lifelong industry pal and hospitality devotee.”

Bar Ninety-Nine will welcome guests once again when it reopens this weekend.