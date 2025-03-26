Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine makes shock comeback just two weeks after closing ‘permanently’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Bar Ninety-Nine makes shock comeback just two weeks after closing ‘permanently’

The bar on Back Wynd will reopen its doors this week.

By Ross Hempseed
Bar Ninety-Nine will reopen later this week. Image: Graham and Sibbald.
A popular bar in Aberdeen is set to make a surprising comeback just two weeks after it was announced to have closed for good.

Bar Ninety-Nine, located on Back Wynd, was a staple of an Aberdeen night out for more than 12 years.

However, due to “significant challenges facing the hospitality sector,” the bar’s bosses announced it would close permanently on March 12.

This came after attempts to find a suitable buyer failed, despite the bar being listed for sale since February for £100,000.

While a deal had been within reach, the bar’s directors confirmed negotiations had fallen through at the last minute.

Just two weeks later, Bar Ninety-Nine is to make a dramatic comeback thanks to a trio of businessmen who have taken the venue on.

After just two weeks, Bar Ninety-Nine will reopen to customers

The announcement was made via social media by Adrian Gomes, bartender and founder of 10 Dollar Shake.

He, along with Martin Farmer and Stephen McNab, will helm the return of the “legendary” bar.

In a post to Mr Gomes’ Instagram, he said: “Well, we couldn’t just let a great bar like Bar Ninety-Nine close now, could we?

The popular nighttime spot will open again this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

“From 12pm this Friday, those wooden doors will open once again, and the best neighbourhood vibes in the city will come alive again.

“Huge thanks to Stephen McNab for kicking this project off and taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career.

“Completing the trio of business partners in this venture is Martin Farmer, a lifelong industry pal and hospitality devotee.”

Bar Ninety-Nine will welcome guests once again when  it reopens this weekend.

