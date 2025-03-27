Fochabers shop’s ice cream cakes win big at national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fochabers shop’s ice cream cakes win big at national awards

Sheila Gray's 93-years-old mother helped her make her first ice cream cake.

Sheila holding two trophies
Sheila won two awards for the cakes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray ice cream business has been nationally recognised for its ice cream cakes.

Located on the town’s High Street, Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour has cemented itself as a go-to destination in the region.

Sheila Gray, owner of the shop, sells home bakes, cakes, sundaes, barista coffees, sorbets and more.

She is well-known for her “unique” flavours – with some over the years including Red Bull, haggis, and cornflake milk.

Sheila Gray scooping ice cream
Sheila Gray owns Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

However, it was her ice cream cakes which she recently won two trophies for at the National Ice Cream Competition.

She beat connoisseurs from across the UK to win the top prize for a “miniature cake”, and another for a “large artistic” cake.

Journey to opening ice cream shop

Sheila worked for Aberdeen’s Grampian Country Chickens for more than 21 years, starting out in the quality control department before progressing to group technical director.

She always wanted to have her own business and eventually viewed a small unit in Fochabers that used to be an antique shop.

Sheila Gray holding an ice cream cake in front of a flower display
Sheila with one of her ice cream cakes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It was whilst viewing the shop I decided in my head that it could make a good ice cream shop,” she added.

“During [the] second viewing, the owner said it had been an ice cream shop previously, so I eventually managed to purchase the building in 2010 and really the rest is history!”

Sheila ‘learned everything about cakes’ from her mum

It was around 2011 when Sheila introduced ice cream cakes to her shop offering.

“My mum used to teach cake classes – normal cakes not ice cream – but I never took any interest in it,” she added.

Sheila Gray holding ice cream cones outside her shop
Sheila outside her ice cream shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“When I started the shop up, people kept asking if I did ice cream cakes but I’d say no.

“Then my mum came down and she guided me. It’s quite different working with icing compared to ice cream but she has encouraged me.”

When Sheila made the cakes for the competition, her 93-year-old mother overlooked the whole process and told her “what was wrong from right.”.

Sheila added: “I’ve entered the cake competition before but this is the first time I’ve won two trophies.

“I’m delighted for my mum as well since it shows her that I really did listen to what she was teaching me.”

Ice cream cakes are a hit with customers

The ice creams cakes have also encouraged customers to return to the shop year after year.

Sheila Gray holding ice cream cones inside her shop
Sheila is known for her unique ice cream flavours. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She said: “We’ve had customers who have had cakes every year for around 10 or 12 years.

“They just continue to get their birthday cakes from here.

“I like doing the cakes because I get so many requests for different things.

“We are so busy with ice cream cakes.

“People love them because there’s no wastage. They can be for someone’s dessert, and also cakes for special occasions.”

