News

Oban pensioners arrested in connection with vandalism at Trump golf course

The investigation into the attack on the clubhouse and greens is ongoing.

By Ena Saracevic
Donald Trump Turnberry International
Trump Turnberry was vandalised by activists. Image:: Milo Chandler/PA Wire

An Oban pair were arrested after an attack on the Trump Turnberry golf course.

At around 4.40am on March 8, police received a report of damage to the golf course and hotel at Trump Turnberry.

It has now been said that a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman were arrested following inquiries in Oban on Wednesday.

Both have since been released pending further enquiries.

Police say the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Pro-Palestinian campaigners claimed responsibility for the damage. Image: Milo Chandler/PA Wire

Pro-Palestinian campaigners claimed responsibility for the extensive damage caused to the golf course in Ayrshire.

Red paint was smeared across the front of the Turnberry clubhouse, while large white letters spelling out “Gaza is not for sale” were painted on greens.

Holes were also dug in the course’ greens.

Palestine Action release statement after Trump Turnberry damage

A spokesperson from Palestine Action added: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance.

At the time, A spokesman for Trump Turnberry condemned the actions of the Pro-Palestinian group.

He said: “This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business.”

Concerns have been raised that a similar act could take place at the US President’s Trump International course in Aberdeenshire.

This prompted police to ramp up patrols around the Menie estate.

