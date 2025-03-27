‘Bendy buses’ leaving Aberdeen after more than 30 years

Bendy buses are leaving the roads of Aberdeen after more than three decades.

The articulated buses, better known as bendy buses, have served the number one an two routes in the city for the past 33 years.

These popular routes are shared between Bridge of Don and Great Southern Road, and serve many Robert Gordon University (RGU) students as the bus stops at the Garthdee campus.

The bendy buses have been a staple on the high-demand route and provided an alternative to the classic double decker bus.

However, First Bus has now confirmed they will all be coming off the road.

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We can confirm the last bendy buses operating in our First Bus fleet in Aberdeen will be coming off the road at the end of today.

“They are operating on Service one and Service two throughout today.”

When is the last time I can ride the bendy buses?

Today is the final day passengers can take a ride on the bendy buses.

They will serve the number one and two routes as normal, but there is no guarantee they will be driven on every journey.

The last bus going from Garthdee towards Danestone will leave Bridge of Dee Court at 11.43pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the last bus from Danestone to Garthdee will depart from Wallacebrae Road at 10.57pm.

A full timetable is available on the FirstBus website.

