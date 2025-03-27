‘Bendy buses’ leaving Aberdeen after more than 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bendy buses’ leaving Aberdeen after more than 30 years

The buses will be removed from the number one and two routes at the end of the day.

By Ena Saracevic
First Bus bendy bus
A bendy bus serving the number two route in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Bendy buses are leaving the roads of Aberdeen after more than three decades.

The articulated buses, better known as bendy buses, have served the number one an two routes in the city for the past 33 years.

These popular routes are shared between Bridge of Don and Great Southern Road, and serve many Robert Gordon University (RGU) students as the bus stops at the Garthdee campus.

bendy bus in Garthdee
One of the bendy buses near the RGU campus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The bendy buses have been a staple on the high-demand route and provided an alternative to the classic double decker bus.

However, First Bus has now confirmed they will all be coming off the road.

A First Bus spokesperson said: “We can confirm the last bendy buses operating in our First Bus fleet in Aberdeen will be coming off the road at the end of today.

“They are operating on Service one and Service two throughout today.”

When is the last time I can ride the bendy buses?

Today is the final day passengers can take a ride on the bendy buses.

They will serve the number one and two routes as normal, but there is no guarantee they will be driven on every journey.

First Bus have announced the end of the bendy buses. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The last bus going from Garthdee towards Danestone will leave Bridge of Dee Court at 11.43pm tonight.

Meanwhile, the last bus from Danestone to Garthdee will depart from Wallacebrae Road at 10.57pm.

A full timetable is available on the FirstBus website.

