News

Months of struggle pay off as food truck owner pitches up at Pittodrie

Emma Williamson is delighted to finally be able to serve food to hungry football fans.

Emma Williamson outside food van
Emma Williamson is delighted to finally by open outside Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

When Emma Williamson finally parked her food truck outside Pittodrie Stadium, it marked the end of months of struggle and frustration.

At the start of the long journey, the catering boss didn’t realise how how many setbacks she would face.

Emma, 28, first set her sights on a spot outside Pittodrie Stadium when she acquired her food truck in July 2024.

Having been based at Wellshead Crescent in Dyce since then, she aspired to move to Pittodrie to capitalise on matchday footfall.

Emma serves up freshly made hot food to hungry patrons. Image: DC Thomson.

She applied for a licence from Aberdeen City Council, assuming she would be able to move onto the site within weeks.

However, what followed was months of back and forth with council officials.

She said: “It started in July 2024 when I applied for my licence. I spoke to all the businesses in the area and the council, and I was told I was good to go.

“I then hit a couple of roadblocks.”

In October 2024, she was told her preferred site was unavailable due to “strategic planning” linked to the council’s beach masterplan.

A ‘rollercoaster’ journey for food truck owner

Instead, the council offered her three alternative sites which she spent months considering.

“It was frustrating being left in limbo because I was a small business trying to get started, and it was a bump in the road that I did not anticipate,” she said.

She added that the biggest challenge was effectively communicating with the relevant people.

At one point, Emma feared it might never happen.

“It was all becoming a bit too much of a rollercoaster,” she said.

However, during a meeting on February 19, councillors decided to grant her a temporary licence at her first-choice location—just across the road from Pittodrie.

While elated that she had prevailed despite the odds, she admitted she was confused about why things had suddenly gone in her favour.

“It was great knowing that six months of phone calls, emails and negotiations had finally got there in the end.”

Emma praised the council for helping move the boulder out of the way to get her truck in. Image: DC Thomson.

But even after securing permission, Emma encountered yet another obstacle—this time, a physical one.

Concrete boulders had been placed at the entrance to prevent parking, delaying her from setting up immediately.

She was forced to wait several weeks as confusion arose over who was responsible for moving them.

Emma feared she might never get to Pittodrie

Eventually, the council ordered the removal of a bollard, and on March 14 Emma towed her food truck onto the site.

Her goal of opening a food truck stemmed from her teenage years working in catering, starting at 15.

Last year, she and her business partner decided to take the leap and purchase one, calling it Hangry Hazel’s in honour of Emma’s gran.

The food truck is named Hangry Hazel’s after Emma’s grandmother. Image: DC Thomson.

“She inspired me to kick myself into gear and open a business, so I thought the best thing to do was to name it after her,” she said.

Now up and running, Emma says the many months of toil were “worth it”.

“We have had such a positive reaction since we arrived. Aberdeen FC staff have been over, we’ve had golfers stop by, so it was worth the journey.

“The support has been overwhelming.”

Emma is still operating under a temporary licence, meaning she could be asked to leave with 28 days notice.

She added: “There is still a level of uncertainty, but the council left it on very good negotiable terms for us to have an open line of communication.”

