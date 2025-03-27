The Press and Journal shortlisted for 14 Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

The Press and Journal shortlisted for 14 Scottish Press Awards

Common Sense Compromise and The P&J Community Fund have both been recognised by the prestigious awards.

By Ross Hempseed
Nominations have been released on the Scottish Press Awards. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Business groups and owners banded together for the Aberdeen bus gate Common Sense Compromise campaign last summer. The coverage for the campaign has now been nominated for a Scottish Press Award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Press and Journal and its staff have received a slew of nominations in the Scottish Press Awards.

Now in its 46th year, the annual awards celebrate the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism.

Last year, The P&J reporter Dale Haslam scooped the Regional Journalist of the Year award for his work on the Arlene Fraser murder case and the investigation into the Stonehaven rail crash.

He is nominated in the same category once again alongside fellow reporter Bryan Rutherford, who is up for two awards.

In total, The P&J has a total of 14 nominations this year.

The awards ceremony is due to take place in Glasgow on May 22.

The P&J nominees

Among the nominations, The P&J received two in the category of Campaign of the Year.

These include the Common Sense Compromise, a series of in-depth articles pertaining to the controversial bus gates introduced to Aberdeen by the council.

The Press and Journal ran the Common Sense Compromise in collaboration with local businesses against the bus gates. Image: DC Thomson.

Also shortlisted is the Community Fund, which supports local charities in the north-east who are providing much-needed help to those in need.

The P&J is nominated for Front Page of the Year, for its edition branding Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Ed Miliband and Anas Sarwar as “traitors”.

In the category of Journalism Team of the Year, the P&J is nominated for its coverage of Inverness Caley Thistle and its recent struggles.

P&J individuals recognised

  • Financial/Business Journalist of the Year – Keith Findlay
  • Nicola Barry Award – Adele Merson
  • Nicola Barry Award – Lindsay Bruce
  • Political Journalist of the Year – Adele Merson
  • Regional Journalist of the Year – Dale Haslam 
  • Regional Journalist of the Year – Bryan Rutherford
  • Specialist Reporter of the Year – Bryan Rutherford
  • Sports Journalist of the Year – Sean Wallace
  • Sports Photographer of the Year – Darrell Benns
  • Young Journalist of the Year – Isaac Buchan
Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal and Evening Express. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The P&J’s editor Craig Walker said: “I am immensely proud of the talent within our newsroom and the outstanding journalism our team has produced throughout 2024.

“Having our journalists ranked among the best in the country in so many different categories underlines the depth of talent across The P&J newsroom.

“I am also thrilled The P&J has been recognised twice within the Campaign of the Year category for our work supporting five charities across the north and north-east of Scotland with our 275 campaign, and also for the work we have done to support local businesses in Aberdeen fighting against the city council’s implementation of bus gates, which have had a devastating impact on so many.

“The scale of our representation at these prestigious awards proves we are a force to be reckoned with in Scottish Journalism and are leading the way when it comes to digital transformation.”

DC Thomson’s other titles also picked up nominations at the Scottish Press Awards.

The Courier, based in Dundee, has been nominated for six awards and The Sunday Post was nominated for four awards, including three for reporter Marion Scott.

Conversation