The Press and Journal shortlisted for 14 Scottish Press Awards

The Press and Journal and its staff have received a slew of nominations in the Scottish Press Awards.

Now in its 46th year, the annual awards celebrate the best of Scottish local, regional and national journalism.

Last year, The P&J reporter Dale Haslam scooped the Regional Journalist of the Year award for his work on the Arlene Fraser murder case and the investigation into the Stonehaven rail crash.

He is nominated in the same category once again alongside fellow reporter Bryan Rutherford, who is up for two awards.

In total, The P&J has a total of 14 nominations this year.

The awards ceremony is due to take place in Glasgow on May 22.

The P&J nominees

Among the nominations, The P&J received two in the category of Campaign of the Year.

These include the Common Sense Compromise, a series of in-depth articles pertaining to the controversial bus gates introduced to Aberdeen by the council.

Also shortlisted is the Community Fund, which supports local charities in the north-east who are providing much-needed help to those in need.

The P&J is nominated for Front Page of the Year, for its edition branding Keir Starmer, Rachel Reeves, Ed Miliband and Anas Sarwar as “traitors”.

In the category of Journalism Team of the Year, the P&J is nominated for its coverage of Inverness Caley Thistle and its recent struggles.

P&J individuals recognised

Financial/Business Journalist of the Year – Keith Findlay

Nicola Barry Award – Adele Merson

Nicola Barry Award – Lindsay Bruce

Political Journalist of the Year – Adele Merson

Regional Journalist of the Year – Dale Haslam

Regional Journalist of the Year – Bryan Rutherford

Specialist Reporter of the Year – Bryan Rutherford

Sports Journalist of the Year – Sean Wallace

Sports Photographer of the Year – Darrell Benns

Young Journalist of the Year – Isaac Buchan

The P&J’s editor Craig Walker said: “I am immensely proud of the talent within our newsroom and the outstanding journalism our team has produced throughout 2024.

“Having our journalists ranked among the best in the country in so many different categories underlines the depth of talent across The P&J newsroom.

“I am also thrilled The P&J has been recognised twice within the Campaign of the Year category for our work supporting five charities across the north and north-east of Scotland with our 275 campaign, and also for the work we have done to support local businesses in Aberdeen fighting against the city council’s implementation of bus gates, which have had a devastating impact on so many.

“The scale of our representation at these prestigious awards proves we are a force to be reckoned with in Scottish Journalism and are leading the way when it comes to digital transformation.”

DC Thomson’s other titles also picked up nominations at the Scottish Press Awards.

The Courier, based in Dundee, has been nominated for six awards and The Sunday Post was nominated for four awards, including three for reporter Marion Scott.