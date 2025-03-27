5,000-year-old rock discovered in a Kemnay garden sells for £7,500 at auction

Kemnay is famed for its granite, however, a buyer has spent big money on a different kind of rock discovered in a garden in the Aberdeenshire town.

A Neolithic rock ball, estimated to be over 5,000 years old, has sold for £7,500 at John Milne Auctioneers in Aberdeen.

Estimated to sell for £500-700, the auctioneers were shocked at such a huge sale.

Buyers put in big bids for the stone ball in person, online, and over the phone.

Neolithic rock found in Kemnay

The stone was dug up in the 1980s when an abandoned Kemnay garden was being reworked.

John Milne Auctioneers is one of Aberdeen’s oldest institutions, located on North Silver Street.

