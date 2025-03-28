Moyra Clark: Former detective inspector from Udny walks tall after beating breast cancer twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moyra Clark: Former detective inspector from Udny walks tall after beating breast cancer twice

After three decades in the police and two breast cancer diagnoses, Moyra Clark is embracing life, resilience and a new challenge on the charity catwalk.

Retired police officer Moyra Clark at home in Udny, Aberdeenshire. The 58-year-old will take part in Courage on the Catwalk in May. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

When retired police officer Moyra Clark was diagnosed with breast cancer not once, but twice, she didn’t ask, “Why me?”

Instead, the former detective inspector did what she’s always done. She laced up her trainers, took a deep breath and got on with it.

Now the 58-year-old from Udny is preparing to join other survivors on the runway for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk, a fashion show fundraiser for Aberdeen-based cancer charity Friends of Anchor.

“I’ve always been quite pragmatic,” Moyra says. “If it’s something you can’t control, you just deal with it.”

Her first diagnosis came in 2015, when she was 49 and working as a DI in the public protection unit.

Moyra has been through breast cancer twice. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Fit, sporty and focused on her job, she expected to be back at work in no time after a routine lumpectomy and radiotherapy.

But when further tests showed the cancer was too close to the margins, she underwent a re-excision, then a mastectomy, then haematoma removal – and finally, reconstructive surgery.

Even then, she never paused for long.

“I worked for about a month after I was diagnosed,” she recalls. “I thought I could just compartmentalise. At work, I’d be focused on work. But eventually, I realised I was totally done – mentally and physically. I just had to stop.”

‘I didn’t want to retire from sport on cancer’s terms’

As someone who’d spent 30 years policing tough beats in Turriff, Peterhead and Aberdeen – and playing competitive basketball in her spare time – being “done” was unfamiliar territory.

Basketball had been a constant in Moyra’s life. She was a mainstay in the Grampian Police Ladies team, even returning to the court after her first mastectomy.

“I didn’t want to retire from sport on cancer’s terms,” she says. “So I trained, got really fit again, and played one last tournament. I played well, we medalled – and I walked away on my terms.”

Moyra Clark, who was a keen basketball player, will appear on stage at Courage this year. Image: Moyra Clark

She officially retired from Police Scotland in 2017, after 30 years of service.

By 2022, life had settled into a new rhythm: golf, travel, and improving her Italian. Then came the second diagnosis.

“It felt like a bit of an inconvenience, to be honest,” she says with a wry smile. But this time, the treatment was more intense.

As well as another mastectomy and reconstruction, Moyra underwent chemotherapy, targeted therapy and bone infusions, which impacted her heart function and left her exhausted.

“I’ve always been used to pushing myself. But this time, if I overdid it, I crashed. I’d be out walking one day, and the next, I couldn’t move.”

How reconstructive surgery improved Moyra’s self-image

Despite it all, she stayed active – walking through treatment, joining gym classes where she could and moving house twice while building a new home with her partner Richard.

“There were days I felt good, and I’d do too much,” she says. “Then I’d pay for it. It took a long time to understand my limits.”

One thing cancer never dented was Moyra’s self-image. “I was never that bothered about body image before,” she says.

Moyra celebrates the end of her chemo treatment in July 2023. Image: Moyra Clark

“But after surgery, I actually became more aware of my shape – and in some ways, I think reconstruction has had a positive impact on my appearance.”

Moyra prepares for Courage on the Catwalk

That confidence is something she hopes will come through on the Courage on the Catwalk stage this May.

“If there’s even one person there who thinks, ‘there’s someone who’s had two mastectomies, who’s happy with her life and staying positive’, then that’s something to be celebrated.”

Her message to anyone facing a similar decision? “It’s scary, yes. But reconstruction surgery now is amazing.”

Moyra Clark is looking forward to appearing at Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

For Moyra, her life after surgery includes long walks, improving her golf handicap and brushing up on her Italian for holidays to the continent.

“Every day feels like a privilege now,” she says. “Before, work was all-consuming. But I’ve learned that if there’s something you want to do, you’ve just got to go for it.”

Moyra Clark is raising money for Friends Of Anchor through her Courage on the Catwalk appearance. Click here to donate.

