Inspections at 21 Aberdeenshire schools after ceiling collapses

Aberdeenshire Council is conducting inspections at schools across the region after a ceiling collapsed at a primary school.

A total of 21 schools – including Slains School in Collieston – were investigated by property inspectors after they were found to have TDA roof construction.

The Press and Journal can now reveal that the local authority is taking steps to demolish Slains School.

The Timber Development Association (TDA) roof truss was developed in the 1950s when material resources were limited following the war.

Despite structural engineers deeming there to be “no systemic issues” at nine schools with these trusses, the local authority said 12 remain unchecked at this stage.

Aberdeenshire Council has refused to disclose the names of the remaining schools but said inspections will be completed over the coming weeks.

Slains School ceiling collapse and investigation findings

A confidential report, seen by the BBC, stated: “The primary cause of the partial roof collapse [at Slains School] can be attributed to deficiencies in the poorly constructed roof trusses at the time of installation.”

However, the council has now told the Press and Journal that the ceiling collapse “was not because the school had TDA roof trusses” but due to construction issues and alterations made over the years.

Ceiling partially collapses at Slains School

A section of the ceiling at Slains School partially collapsed earlier this month.

The collapse was discovered on Monday March 10, before pupils arrived.

Following the incident, the school was closed. Its 22 pupils are now being taught six miles away at Port Erroll School in Cruden Bay until the end of term.

A structural engineer contractor attributed the collapse to a failure of the connection between the ceiling joists and the rafters.

The primary contributing factors were identified as insufficient fixings, additional loading from modifications since the school was built, and workmanship during the original construction.

An overarching demolition strategy is now being developed.

The council has said ongoing inspections have found “no wider, systemic issues, with no structural concerns” at Slains School.

Additionally, a “detailed check” of structural engineering literature across the country found no previously reported failures of TDA trusses.

Inspections of 21 Aberdeenshire schools with TDA roof trusses

All 21 schools—including Slains—were inspected by property inspectors.

Nine of these schools, including Slains, were further assessed by structural engineers.

Their initial findings indicate “no systemic or common issues.”

Aberdeenshire Council said: “A programme of inspection of the remaining 12 schools will be undertaken by our structural engineers over the next few weeks.”

Aberdeenshire Council is not revealing the names of these schools, but a confidential report seen by BBC News previously named several of the 21 schools with TDA roof trusses, including:

Monymusk School

Fintry School

Arnage School

Cairney School

Craigievar School

Midmar School

Gourdon School

It is unclear which of these schools have already been inspected by structural engineers.

Aberdeenshire Council developing ‘demolition strategy’ for Slains School

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following a further review of findings, our structural engineer contractor has updated their report which attributes the ceiling collapse to a failure of the connection between the ceiling joists and the rafters.

“The primary contributing factors were insufficient fixings, additional loading from modifications since the school was built, and workmanship during the original construction.”

They confirmed that “an overarching demolition strategy is currently being developed.”

Council property officers are working to ensure that requested school items can be removed before demolition.

Parents of Slains School pupils were informed at a meeting on Monday March 24.

Pupils will continue learning at Port Erroll School until further notice.

The spokesperson added: “Aberdeenshire Council will remain in contact with parents as work continues.”