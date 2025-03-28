Inspections at 21 Aberdeenshire schools after ceiling collapses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inspections at 21 Aberdeenshire schools after ceiling collapses

Despite structural engineers deeming there to be 'no systemic issues' at nine schools, 12 remain unchecked by experts.

By Ena Saracevic
The partial ceiling collapse was seen in a confidential council report. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
The partial ceiling collapse was seen in a confidential council report. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Aberdeenshire Council is conducting inspections at schools across the region after a ceiling collapsed at a primary school.

A total of 21 schools – including Slains School in Collieston – were investigated by property inspectors after they were found to have TDA roof construction.

The Press and Journal can now reveal that the local authority is taking steps to demolish Slains School.

A roof at Slains School partially collapsed earlier this month. Image: Richard Frew.

The Timber Development Association (TDA) roof truss was developed in the 1950s when material resources were limited following the war.

Despite structural engineers deeming there to be “no systemic issues” at nine schools with these trusses, the local authority said 12 remain unchecked at this stage.

Aberdeenshire Council has refused to disclose the names of the remaining schools but said inspections will be completed over the coming weeks.

Slains School ceiling collapse and investigation findings

A confidential report, seen by the BBC, stated: “The primary cause of the partial roof collapse [at Slains School] can be attributed to deficiencies in the poorly constructed roof trusses at the time of installation.”

However, the council has now told the Press and Journal that the ceiling collapse “was not because the school had TDA roof trusses” but due to construction issues and alterations made over the years.

Ceiling partially collapses at Slains School

A section of the ceiling at Slains School partially collapsed earlier this month.

The collapse was discovered on Monday March 10, before pupils arrived.

Following the incident, the school was closed. Its 22 pupils are now being taught six miles away at Port Erroll School in Cruden Bay until the end of term.

A structural engineer contractor attributed the collapse to a failure of the connection between the ceiling joists and the rafters.

The primary contributing factors were identified as insufficient fixings, additional loading from modifications since the school was built, and workmanship during the original construction.

An overarching demolition strategy is now being developed.

Slains pupils are being taught six miles away at Port Erroll School.

The council has said ongoing inspections have found “no wider, systemic issues, with no structural concerns” at Slains School.

Additionally, a “detailed check” of structural engineering literature across the country found no previously reported failures of TDA trusses.

Inspections of 21 Aberdeenshire schools with TDA roof trusses

All 21 schools—including Slains—were inspected by property inspectors.

Nine of these schools, including Slains, were further assessed by structural engineers.

Their initial findings indicate “no systemic or common issues.”

Aberdeenshire Council said: “A programme of inspection of the remaining 12 schools will be undertaken by our structural engineers over the next few weeks.”

A confidential report said Fintry School was among the 21 schools with TDA roof trusses.

Aberdeenshire Council is not revealing the names of these schools, but a confidential report seen by BBC News previously named several of the 21 schools with TDA roof trusses, including:

  • Monymusk School
  • Fintry School
  • Arnage School
  • Cairney School
  • Craigievar School
  • Midmar School
  • Gourdon School

It is unclear which of these schools have already been inspected by structural engineers.

Aberdeenshire Council developing ‘demolition strategy’ for Slains School

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Following a further review of findings, our structural engineer contractor has updated their report which attributes the ceiling collapse to a failure of the connection between the ceiling joists and the rafters.

“The primary contributing factors were insufficient fixings, additional loading from modifications since the school was built, and workmanship during the original construction.”

They confirmed that “an overarching demolition strategy is currently being developed.”

Council property officers are working to ensure that requested school items can be removed before demolition.

Parents of Slains School pupils were informed at a meeting on Monday March 24.

Pupils will continue learning at Port Erroll School until further notice.

The spokesperson added: “Aberdeenshire Council will remain in contact with parents as work continues.”

Conversation