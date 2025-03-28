Police investigate ‘historic collision’ on the A96 north of Insch

Officers were investigating a “historic collision” on the A96 north of Insch today.

The road was closed between the B992 at Kellockbank and the A920 at Culsalmond while officers carried out the investigation.

The road was closed for approximately 1 hour and reopened after 11am.

Diversions were in place via the B992 through Insch and the A920 towards Oldmeldrum.

Police’s Facebook reads: “The A96 has reopened between the B992, Kellockbank and the A920, Culsalmond after we carried out investigations in relation to a historic collision.”