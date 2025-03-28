News Police investigate ‘historic collision’ on the A96 north of Insch The road was closed between Kellockbank and Culsalmond but has now reopened. By Alberto Lejarraga March 28 2025, 10:57 am March 28 2025, 10:57 am Share Police investigate ‘historic collision’ on the A96 north of Insch Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6723097/a96-closed-historic-collision-north-of-insch/ Copy Link 0 comment Police are investigating a historic collision on the A96. Image: DC Thomson. Officers were investigating a “historic collision” on the A96 north of Insch today. The road was closed between the B992 at Kellockbank and the A920 at Culsalmond while officers carried out the investigation. The road was closed for approximately 1 hour and reopened after 11am. Diversions were in place via the B992 through Insch and the A920 towards Oldmeldrum. Officers investigate ‘historic collision’ on A96 Police’s Facebook reads: “The A96 has reopened between the B992, Kellockbank and the A920, Culsalmond after we carried out investigations in relation to a historic collision.”
