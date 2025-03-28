‘The war on old people continues’: Stonehaven family in shock as care home fee rises by more than £30k a year

An Aberdeenshire man whose cousin has dementia has revealed his shock at her care home fees being increased by 80% per month.

Ian Matthews spoke to The Press and Journal after he received an email from Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) about the rise in 84-year-old Winnifred Russell’s fees.

She currently pays £3,500 per month to be a resident of Edenholme Care Home in Stonehaven, where she has lived since 2019.

However, this will increase to an “obscene” £6,300 every four weeks from April 1.

“It’s a stunning increase, 80% in this day in age is absolutely ridiculous,” Mr Matthews said. “It was a complete surprise, there was no prior warning, nothing at all, just right out of the blue. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The changes have been made as AHSCP look to make more than £17million in savings this financial year.

The Stonehaven resident, who is retired and is Mrs Russell’s power of attorney, said it is an “unfair” and “demoralising” move.

“She doesn’t need medical care or anything like that, she just sits there in the room all day, everyday,” he said.

“Nothing’s changing, she’s not getting any benefits or any additional care to what she already gets and suddenly they’ve decided it’s to be increased by 80%.

“It’s just mindboggling, I just can’t get over it.”

Mrs Russell’s cousin also said at new costs, her savings will only last for “another couple of years” before the Scottish Government has to step in and pay.

“The war on old people continues and is thriving in Aberdeenshire,” Mr Matthews added.

‘Blatant price gouging of the self-funding residents’

Mike Forsyth, whose mum is a resident at Bennachie View Care Home in Inverurie, also shared his concerns.

His mother to the home last year after the controversial closure of Westbank Care Home in Inverurie, which forced 25 residents to seek alternative facilities.

Her costs will increase from £1,098 per week to £1,580 every seven days.

The 60-year-old, who lives in Newburgh in Fife, was informed about the increases by letter yesterday – two working days before they come into effect, something he describes as being “quite alarming”.

“Usually it’s a small pay rise,” he said. “It’s a blatant price gouging of the self-funding residents.”

His mum has already been forced to sell her home to pay for the care fees and her son revealed the increase will leave her penniless in a year, rather than “seven or eight” on the current prices.

“They’re just taking the money away, they might as well just say, ‘give us all your money’, because it does feel a bit like that.”

‘Charges people for services based on the full cost of delivering that service’

A spokeswoman for the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership said: “For a number of years the cost of a place at one of our in-house care homes was not calculated based on the actual cost of of that place.

“Our new charging policy, which was agreed by Aberdeenshire Council, now charges people for services based on the full cost of delivering that service.

“The majority of people resident in our care homes pay only a contribution based on what they can afford towards the cost. All of our care home residents will have a financial assessment when moving into one of our homes to establish what contribution they can make and they can request a new financial assessment at any time.”