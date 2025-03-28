Is Balmedie beach nudist friendly? Confusion after Aberdeenshire spot ‘among best in UK for naked bathing’

Balmedie beach in Aberdeenshire is known for its glorious sandy shore and dunes, but what about nakedness?

The popular spot, located just seven miles to the north of Aberdeen, has been put on a list of over 60 beaches across the UK by the Daily Mail.

However, there is some confusion over whether people are able to bare all there.

The article said: “A large expansive sandy beach, stretching for miles, Balmedie’s naturist section is located around the firing range, a short walk from the country park’s car park.”

Nudists better watch out if they are in the buff in the area, and not just due to it being located near the firing range at Blackdog, but because it is not actually a designated nudist one.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, Balmedie is a public beach and has no such designation.”

It is unclear how many people do strip off at the beach, however, it is featured on the Naturist Guide website.

Balmedie beach nudists – ‘Most people would be horrified by this’

Mid-Formartine Conservative councillor Derek Ritchie told The P&J that he had not heard of it being used as a nudist beach, but said the idea of it “sounds disgusting”.

He added: “As we approach the spring and summer months, Balmedie Beach is a local attraction for locals and the wider population. Most people would be horrified by this.”

However, his Liberal Democrat ward colleague Andrew Hassan does not think it is a major issue.

Councillor Hassan said: “To the best of my knowledge it seldom, if ever, gets raised as a big concern locally – even to the volunteers at the Sand Bothy centre – and it has certainly never been raised as a significant issue with me as councillor for the area.”

A spokeswoman at the Sand Bothy – a community building run by Belhelvie Community Trust volunteers and located at Balmedie Country Park – said it is not something she is aware of.

She added: “I had heard Blackdog was an area for meeting for that kind of thing, but certainly it’s not something I’ve witnessed, apart from maybe the odd skinny dipper on Hogmanay.”

The law on public nudity

Public nudity is not a specific criminal offence and British Naturism – the “national representative body for naturism in the UK” – says that beaches and other facilities should be available to all groups in society.

Due to recent law changes, they say that such designations are “no longer appropriate”.

Although it is not an offence to be naked in public, it does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock, although the complainant does have to prove this.