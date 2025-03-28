Is Balmedie beach nudist friendly? Confusion after Aberdeenshire spot ‘among best in UK for naked bathing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Balmedie beach nudist friendly? Confusion after Aberdeenshire spot ‘among best in UK for naked bathing’

The idea of the area being used by naturists has been described as 'disgusting'.

By Chris Cromar
Balmedie beach.
Balmedie beach in Aberdeenshire is known for its glorious sandy shore and dunes, but what about nakedness?

The popular spot, located just seven miles to the north of Aberdeen, has been put on a list of over 60 beaches across the UK by the Daily Mail.

However, there is some confusion over whether people are able to bare all there.

The article said: “A large expansive sandy beach, stretching for miles, Balmedie’s naturist section is located around the firing range, a short walk from the country park’s car park.”

Balmedie beach.
Nudists better watch out if they are in the buff in the area, and not just due to it being located near the firing range at Blackdog, but because it is not actually a designated nudist one.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, Balmedie is a public beach and has no such designation.”

It is unclear how many people do strip off at the beach, however, it is featured on the Naturist Guide website.

Balmedie beach nudists – ‘Most people would be horrified by this’

Mid-Formartine Conservative councillor Derek Ritchie told The P&J that he had not heard of it being used as a nudist beach, but said the idea of it “sounds disgusting”.

He added: “As we approach the spring and summer months, Balmedie Beach is a local attraction for locals and the wider population. Most people would be horrified by this.”

Councillor Derek Ritchie.
However, his Liberal Democrat ward colleague Andrew Hassan does not think it is a major issue.

Councillor Hassan said: “To the best of my knowledge it seldom, if ever, gets raised as a big concern locally – even to the volunteers at the Sand Bothy centre – and it has certainly never been raised as a significant issue with me as councillor for the area.”

The Sand Bothy, Balmedie.
The Sand Bothy is located at Balmedie Country Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman at the Sand Bothy – a community building run by Belhelvie Community Trust volunteers and located at Balmedie Country Park – said it is not something she is aware of.

She added: “I had heard Blackdog was an area for meeting for that kind of thing, but certainly it’s not something I’ve witnessed, apart from maybe the odd skinny dipper on Hogmanay.”

The law on public nudity

Public nudity is not a specific criminal offence and British Naturism – the “national representative body for naturism in the UK” – says that beaches and other facilities should be available to all groups in society.

Due to recent law changes, they say that such designations are “no longer appropriate”.

Although it is not an offence to be naked in public, it does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock, although the complainant does have to prove this.

Conversation