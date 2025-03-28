Staff marking ‘malpractice’ leads to wrong results for 50 Aberdeen college students

An Aberdeen college has apologised to students impacted by “errors” with their coursework qualifications after “malpractice” from staff.

Last month, North East Scotland College (NesCol) confirmed it was investigating an issue with the verification and assessments of “some” units of work.

All students impacted were on engineering courses at the Altens campus on Hareness Road during the 2023/24 academic year.

The audit has now been completed, and NesCol has confirmed that errors have been identified in 50 students’ qualifications.

It is understood that 10 of these students have since left.

The coursework in question is graded internally, and on this occasion, “malpractice” was identified among a “limited number of staff”.

The matter has been reported to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

NesCol audit completed

NesCol said it would be unable to comment further on staffing, but confirmed a full investigation has been carried out.

A spokesperson for NesCol said: “An audit in relation the resulting of coursework completed by students within the advanced engineering team at the Aberdeen Altens Campus during the 2023/24 session has concluded.

“Errors in relation to the award of qualifications and certification made to 50 students have been identified and reported by NESCol to the SQA.

“NesCol is committed to rectifying these errors and supporting each individual to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

“The college has stringent internal resulting and verification standards, which are subject to rigorous external scrutiny.

“In this instance malpractice in relation to key elements of the management of these processes has been identified among a limited number of staff.

“A full internal investigation has been carried out and processes are being followed, in accordance with NESCol policies.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further on individual staffing matters.”

Support offered to students

NesCol delivers courses to around 6,000 full-time students across four campuses, with the number rising to 20,000 with part-time and distance learners.

The 50 students impacted by the coursework “errors” are all being offered support from the college.

It is believed they will have to retake parts of their coursework.

The spokesperson added: “The affected students will be supported on a one-to-one basis to ensure recovery plans are put in place and remedial work can be carried out to satisfy the requirements for qualifications at the earliest opportunity.

“The college is liaising with the SQA and with affected students. We apologise for the disruption this has caused and the impact individuals have experienced.

The SQA has been contacted for comment.

