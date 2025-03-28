Staff marking ‘malpractice’ leads to wrong results for 50 Aberdeen college students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff marking ‘malpractice’ leads to wrong results for 50 Aberdeen college students

NesCol has now completed an audit into the engineering student's coursework.

By Ellie Milne
NesCol Altens sign
All of the students impacted were based at the Altens campus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen college has apologised to students impacted by “errors” with their coursework qualifications after “malpractice” from staff.

Last month, North East Scotland College (NesCol) confirmed it was investigating an issue with the verification and assessments of “some” units of work.

All students impacted were on engineering courses at the Altens campus on Hareness Road during the 2023/24 academic year.

The audit has now been completed, and NesCol has confirmed that errors have been identified in 50 students’ qualifications.

It is understood that 10 of these students have since left.

The coursework in question is graded internally, and on this occasion, “malpractice” was identified among a “limited number of staff”.

The matter has been reported to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

NesCol audit completed

NesCol's Altens campus
NesCol’s Altens campus. Image: Google Maps.

NesCol said it would be unable to comment further on staffing, but confirmed a full investigation has been carried out.

A spokesperson for NesCol said: “An audit in relation the resulting of coursework completed by students within the advanced engineering team at the Aberdeen Altens Campus during the 2023/24 session has concluded.

“Errors in relation to the award of qualifications and certification made to 50 students have been identified and reported by NESCol to the SQA.

“NesCol is committed to rectifying these errors and supporting each individual to ensure they are not disadvantaged.

“The college has stringent internal resulting and verification standards, which are subject to rigorous external scrutiny.

“In this instance malpractice in relation to key elements of the management of these processes has been identified among a limited number of staff.

“A full internal investigation has been carried out and processes are being followed, in accordance with NESCol policies.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further on individual staffing matters.”

Support offered to students

SQA sign
The matter has been reported to the SQA. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

NesCol delivers courses to around 6,000 full-time students across four campuses, with the number rising to 20,000 with part-time and distance learners.

The 50 students impacted by the coursework “errors” are all being offered support from the college.

It is believed they will have to retake parts of their coursework.

The spokesperson added: “The affected students will be supported on a one-to-one basis to ensure recovery plans are put in place and remedial work can be carried out to satisfy the requirements for qualifications at the earliest opportunity.

“The college is liaising with the SQA and with affected students. We apologise for the disruption this has caused and the impact individuals have experienced.

The SQA has been contacted for comment.

Were you affected by the marking errors? Get in touch: ellie.milne@pressandjournal.co.uk

