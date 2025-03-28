‘I thought it was a prank’: Aberdeen tailor stunned after Steven Bartlett showed up at Chapel Street shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘I thought it was a prank’: Aberdeen tailor stunned after Steven Bartlett showed up at Chapel Street shop

The Dragons' Den Star visited a city-centre alterations business to get his suit altered.

By Chris Cromar
Steven Bartlett.
Steven Bartlett at Thistle Alterations in Aberdeen. Image: Thistle Alterations.

An Aberdeen tailor has revealed she thought it was a “prank” when Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett booked an appointment at her shop.

The Diary of a CEO podcaster was in the Granite City supporting Prince William’s Homewards charity yesterday, which aims to end homelessness in the UK within five years.

Anca Toma-Mazhari, who owns Thistle Alterations on Chapel Street in the city centre, received a call from the entrepreneur’s team, however, she told The P&J she “couldn’t believe it”.

“I was so surprised, we were honored that he chose us and obviously I couldn’t believe it. At first, I thought it was a joke and then I went kind of skeptical, because it was a 10pm appointment that they required because they were flying in.”

Anca Toma-Mazari and Steven Bartlett's cameramen.
Anca Toma-Mazhari helped to alter Steven Bartlett’s trousers. Image: Thistle Alterations.

Normally closing at 5.30pm, Mrs Mazhari thought somebody was “joking” around with her, however, she accepted the request and made her way into the shop.

And just after 9.30pm on Wednesday night, Mr Bartlett, along with his assistant Sophie Chapman and two camera crew visited the store, while the Thistle Alterations owner spoke with his stylist over the phone.

She then delivered the clothes to his hotel later that evening.

At yesterday’s meeting with the future King at Aberdeen Foyer on Marywell Street, the businessman was wearing a relaxed grey suit and it was his trousers that needed altered.

Steven Bartlett visit a ‘memorable experience’

Calling it a “memorable experience” and a “privilege to assist him”, Mrs Mahzari – who has owned the business since 2020 – said Mr Bartlett was “just like a normal person”.

She added: “He was a very nice person and very easy to work with. He was just like me and you, just normal and very down to earth.”

A “truly special request”, it is not the first time that Thistle Alternations has come to the rescue of celebrities when they have been in the Granite City.

Steven Bartlett and Prince William.
Steven Bartlett and Prince William were in Aberdeen yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In November 2021, they helped fix the dress of singer Leona Lewis, who was in Aberdeen as the support act for Gary Barlow at P&J Live.

Mrs Mazhari said Mr Bartlett’s experience shows the “importance of always being ready to go the extra mile for our customers”, adding: “We’re thankful for this opportunity and the trust he placed in us.”

Conversation