‘I thought it was a prank’: Aberdeen tailor stunned after Steven Bartlett showed up at Chapel Street shop

An Aberdeen tailor has revealed she thought it was a “prank” when Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett booked an appointment at her shop.

The Diary of a CEO podcaster was in the Granite City supporting Prince William’s Homewards charity yesterday, which aims to end homelessness in the UK within five years.

Anca Toma-Mazhari, who owns Thistle Alterations on Chapel Street in the city centre, received a call from the entrepreneur’s team, however, she told The P&J she “couldn’t believe it”.

“I was so surprised, we were honored that he chose us and obviously I couldn’t believe it. At first, I thought it was a joke and then I went kind of skeptical, because it was a 10pm appointment that they required because they were flying in.”

Normally closing at 5.30pm, Mrs Mazhari thought somebody was “joking” around with her, however, she accepted the request and made her way into the shop.

And just after 9.30pm on Wednesday night, Mr Bartlett, along with his assistant Sophie Chapman and two camera crew visited the store, while the Thistle Alterations owner spoke with his stylist over the phone.

She then delivered the clothes to his hotel later that evening.

At yesterday’s meeting with the future King at Aberdeen Foyer on Marywell Street, the businessman was wearing a relaxed grey suit and it was his trousers that needed altered.

Steven Bartlett visit a ‘memorable experience’

Calling it a “memorable experience” and a “privilege to assist him”, Mrs Mahzari – who has owned the business since 2020 – said Mr Bartlett was “just like a normal person”.

She added: “He was a very nice person and very easy to work with. He was just like me and you, just normal and very down to earth.”

A “truly special request”, it is not the first time that Thistle Alternations has come to the rescue of celebrities when they have been in the Granite City.

In November 2021, they helped fix the dress of singer Leona Lewis, who was in Aberdeen as the support act for Gary Barlow at P&J Live.

Mrs Mazhari said Mr Bartlett’s experience shows the “importance of always being ready to go the extra mile for our customers”, adding: “We’re thankful for this opportunity and the trust he placed in us.”