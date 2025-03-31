Bogus lollipop man reported to police after holding up traffic on NC500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bogus lollipop man reported to police after holding up traffic on NC500

The vlogger and two social media pals also filmed themselves jumping into a moving campervan and driving without a seatbelt.

By Ena Saracevic
Screenshot from YouTube video
The vlogger held up traffic and pretended to be a lollipop man. Image: YouTube.

Outraged Highland residents have hit out after a vlogger caused chaos by impersonating a lollipop man during an NC500 road trip.

Dean Alex, who has more than 10,000 subscribers on YouTube and 515,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video titled “Stopping traffic on the NC500” on Thursday.

He and his friends David Crossley and Hunter, from the Essex area, rented a motorhome for the journey.

Together they filmed themselves engaging in a range of dangerous stunts, including jumping into the moving vehicle and driving without a seatbelt.

Police have been made aware of their actions and have said their inquiries are at an early stage.

Vlogger stops around 10 vehicles during ‘mission’ on NC500

When the trio stopped in Helmsdale, they came across a shed with a lollipop stick and jacket – used by the lollipop person outside Helmsdale Primary School.

David, a fellow YouTube vlogger, egged Dean on to don the uniform and stop traffic on the A9 as it passed through the village while he recorded “the mission”.

One local woman who challenged the group was targeted with sexual comments and mocked.

Shed which houses lollipop gear
Dean entered the shed and took the lollipop person gear. Image: Google.

In the video, Dean can be seen stopping a lorry with the lollipop sign while pretending to talk to someone through an earpiece.

“I don’t know how long I’m supposed to stop it for,” he told viewers.

“David basically said hold up the traffic for as long as I could.

“At the minute, I think we’re up to a minute holding up this wagon and I know there’s a lot of stuff behind there but I have to keep pretending I have an earpiece.”

Dean later pans the camera along a queue of about eight cars who had all been stuck on the road.

When he got back in the motorhome, the YouTuber says: “I stopped them for ages, didn’t I?”

And a delighted Hunter replies: “The queue of traffic was insane.”

Locals ‘upset’ by lollipop impersonation on NC500

Helmsdale Primary School
The lollipop gear helps Helmsdale Primary pupils cross the road. Image: Google.

Afterwards, the trio were confronted by one local woman who told them what they were doing “wasn’t cool”.

The vloggers replied saying there had been a “sheep on the road”.

Dean said: “We thought there was a sheep on the road down there so we just didn’t want anyone to get hit.”

The woman replied: “There was a sheep on the road, when there’s no sheep about here?”

When the woman walked away, unamused by their excuse, the vloggers made sexually derogatory comments and mocked her.

A9 through Helmsdale
Dean stood in the middle of the A9 road and stopped traffic. Image: Google.

Dean told The Press and Journal: “We traveled all around Scotland and it was absolutely beautiful.

“The scenery was breathtaking and the local people were amazing.

“While driving our campervan, we had a close call when a sheep almost ran into the road.

“Along the way, we came across a lollipop booth, which we assumed was left unlocked and open to the public because of the sheep nearby.

“Of course, we couldn’t resist having some fun—I’ve never been a lollipop man before, so we dressed up and had a laugh.

“The boys found it hilarious, but at the end of the day, we just didn’t want anyone—or the poor sheep—getting hurt!”

NC500 the dirty truth admin ‘totally disgusted’ by lollipop man video

The video, which has almost 5,000 views, has also been shared on social media where people have expressed their disapproval of the antics.

NC500 the dirty truth admin Robin Pettigrew said he was ‘totally disgusted’ when he came across the footage.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Robin, who lives in Lochcarron in Wester Ross, said: “They just disrespect our communities.

“There’s a wave of these vloggers coming up and trying to earn money doing road trips and giving advice.

Robin Pettigrew in Lochcarron
Robin Pettigrew, admin of the NC500 the dirty truth, said he was ‘disgusted’ when he watched the clip. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“These men have a series of videos with several levels of misbehaviour and illegality.

“Jumping in and out of moving cars, dumping chemical waste, starting fires in lay-bys, driving erratically with people not wearing seatbelts and more.”

Robin previously spoke to the Press and Journal about the biggest issues locals have with the NC500.

A police spokesperson said: “On Friday, March 28, we were made aware of videos circulating and concerns raised regarding the actions and manner of driving of a vehicle in the Strathcarron area.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Read more from the NC500

Conversation