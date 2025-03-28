‘Save my life’: Stonehaven mum’s cry for help ahead of £5,000 trips for cancer treatment in Frankfurt

A Stonehaven mum hopes a potentially life-saving treatment in Germany will help her fight cancer.

Helen Swan was first diagnosed with a type of cervical cancer in 2019, which has now spread to her lungs, bones and liver.

The driving force keeping Helen going through her battle is her children, including her youngest son, Harry, who is only 12.

She said the emotional toll on Sam, 29, Grace, 22 and Harry has been incredibly challenging.

“He still needs his mum as do my other two grown-up children. It’s terrible for them to watch me die in this way,” she told The Press and Journal.

“My daughter and her husband are due to have a baby this summer, my first grandchild.

“So I have another wonderful reason to keep fighting and try to beat this monster.”

Helen is hoping she can receive treatment called TACE – targeted arterial chemoembolisation – at Frankfurt University Hospital.

Each visit to the clinic costs £5,000, so the mum is looking for support from anyone who can donate.

Helen has set up a GoFundMe page which has already received more than £3,000 in donations.

Stonehaven mum fighting cancer

After being diagnosed with a locally advanced stage 2B endocervical adenocarcinoma, Helen underwent treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She was given the all-clear in August 2020.

However, during a routine scan in November 2021, radiographers noticed a nodule in Helen’s lung.

On further investigation, it was found she had around 16 tiny tumours in both lungs, later confirmed by biopsy as cervical adenocarcinoma.

Helen was told her cancer was incurable and she had around six months to live.

The former teacher and artist declined palliative chemotherapy and decided to look for other ways to slow down the growth of her cancer.

This includes regular IV infusions of mistletoe therapy at Camphill Wellbeing Trust in Aberdeen.

It has now been more than three years since Helen received her six-month prognosis, but her oncologist has confirmed her cancer is spreading rapidly through her bones and liver, and she only has a few months to live.

The next steps for Helen

Helen hopes her next round of treatment will be TACE, a type of chemotherapy which directly targets the tumour, in Frankfurt.

The treatment is unavailable on the NHS or privately within the UK, but it is hoped it could extend her life by years.

Helen said: “As I’ve found, cancer is sadly all about time and money. I need to fly to Frankfurt monthly to receive ongoing treatment.

“I need to raise at least £40,000.

“It’s hard on my body and hard on my tumours, but I need to give this my best shot.

“I’m not ready to die, I have far too much to live for.”

Helen’s “wonderful” friends have also got behind her fundraiser by organising clothes sales and raffles, auctioning art and even writing songs.

“I want to say thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

If you are able to help Helen on her journey, you can donate to the GoFundMe page here.