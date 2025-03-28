‘Save my life’: Stonehaven mum’s cry for help ahead of £5,000 trips for cancer treatment in Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Save my life’: Stonehaven mum’s cry for help ahead of £5,000 trips for cancer treatment in Frankfurt

Helen Swan has been battling cancer for the past six years.

By Jamie Sinclair
Helen Swan with eldest son Sam Swan, daughter Grace Dalling, and youngest son, Harry Cormack.

A Stonehaven mum hopes a potentially life-saving treatment in Germany will help her fight cancer.

Helen Swan was first diagnosed with a type of cervical cancer in 2019, which has now spread to her lungs, bones and liver.

The driving force keeping Helen going through her battle is her children, including her youngest son, Harry, who is only 12.

She said the emotional toll on Sam, 29, Grace, 22 and Harry has been incredibly challenging.

“He still needs his mum as do my other two grown-up children. It’s terrible for them to watch me die in this way,” she told The Press and Journal.

“My daughter and her husband are due to have a baby this summer, my first grandchild.

“So I have another wonderful reason to keep fighting and try to beat this monster.”

Helen wants to be around longer for her 12-year-old son Harry. Image: Supplied.

Helen is hoping she can receive treatment called TACE – targeted arterial chemoembolisation – at Frankfurt University Hospital.

Each visit to the clinic costs £5,000, so the mum is looking for support from anyone who can donate.

Helen has set up a GoFundMe page which has already received more than £3,000 in donations.

Stonehaven mum fighting cancer

After being diagnosed with a locally advanced stage 2B endocervical adenocarcinoma, Helen underwent treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

She was given the all-clear in August 2020.

Helen was a teacher and artist before she fell ill. Image: Supplied.

However, during a routine scan in November 2021, radiographers noticed a nodule in Helen’s lung.

On further investigation, it was found she had around 16 tiny tumours in both lungs,  later confirmed by biopsy as cervical adenocarcinoma.

Helen was told her cancer was incurable and she had around six months to live.

The former teacher and artist declined palliative chemotherapy and decided to look for other ways to slow down the growth of her cancer.

Helen will travel to Frankfurt for the potentially life-saving treatment. Image: Supplied.

This includes regular IV infusions of mistletoe therapy at Camphill Wellbeing Trust in Aberdeen.

It has now been more than three years since Helen received her six-month prognosis, but her oncologist has confirmed her cancer is spreading rapidly through her bones and liver, and she only has a few months to live.

The next steps for Helen

Helen hopes her next round of treatment will be TACE, a type of chemotherapy which directly targets the tumour, in Frankfurt.

The treatment is unavailable on the NHS or privately within the UK, but it is hoped it could extend her life by years.

Helen said: “As I’ve found, cancer is sadly all about time and money. I need to fly to Frankfurt monthly to receive ongoing treatment.

“I need to raise at least £40,000.

The treatment in Frankfurt costs £5000 per session. Image: Supplied.

“It’s hard on my body and hard on my tumours, but I need to give this my best shot.

“I’m not ready to die, I have far too much to live for.”

Helen’s “wonderful” friends have also got behind her fundraiser by organising clothes sales and raffles, auctioning art and even writing songs.

“I want to say thank you to everyone, from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

If you are able to help Helen on her journey, you can donate to the GoFundMe page here.

