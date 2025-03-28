Driver charged after failing to stop for police in Aberdeen

A driver is due to appear in court after failing to stop for police in Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic when officers spotted him on Fowler Avenue on Friday afternoon.

A police pursuit then followed for about a mile before the vehicle was safely stopped on Rosehill Drive.

The man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police stop car on Rosehill Drive

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Friday, March 28, a Honda Civic failed to stop for officers on Fowler Avenue, Aberdeen.

“A short pursuit took place and the vehicle was brought to a safe stop on Rosehill Drive.

“No-one was injured.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, March 31.”