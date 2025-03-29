Free ferries for under-22s to begin next week across islands

Residents under 22 living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will get free inter-island ferry travel starting from next week.

The new scheme has been introduced by the Scottish Government and will enable young island residents to travel for free as foot passengers on inter-island ferry services within whichever of the three island authority areas they live in.

Like the free bus travel that was introduced in January 2022, eligible passengers will have to show their Young Scot or National Entitlement Card to be allowed entry.

The free inter-island travel applies to to foot passenger fares – and excludes people travelling in vehicles – operated by CalMac, Orkney Ferries and Shetland Islands Council.

Despite Argyll and Bute and Highland containing the Inner Hebrides, including islands such as Islay, Mull, Jura, Raasay and Tiree, these two council areas are not included in the scheme.

The policy was set out in Transport Scotland’s Islands Connectivity Plan last year and forms a key commitment in the transport budget for 2025-26.

This new scheme forms part of the Scottish Government’s long-term strategy to ensure ferry services are affordable and sustainable for years to come.

It also hopes to help eradicate child poverty and grow the economy by providing young people with free access to education, employment and social opportunities.

At the moment, island residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles aged between 16 and 18, as well as full-time volunteers that are aged 19-25, are currently eligible for four free ferry journeys each year to and from the Scottish mainland.

Welcoming the move, cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop said: “This new scheme will enable children and young people to travel for free between islands across their local authority area, improving access to education, employment, training, health and social activities, and much more.

“I am pleased that from April 1, this scheme will give them the same opportunities as free bus travel provides for many children and young people in mainland communities and was a key commitment in the transport budget for 2025-26.

‘Remain committed to extending free ferry travel to more young people’

“I also remain committed to extending free ferry travel to more young people on our islands in 2025-26.

“Eradicating child poverty is the single greatest priority of this government and we are committed to giving all of our children and young people the very best chance to succeed in life.”

In January 2023, The Press and Journal revealed that 36.8% of under-22s in the Western Isles signed up to the free bus travel to the scheme, with it rising to 41.2% in Orkney and 63.2% for Shetland.

What are your thoughts on free ferry passes for those under the age of 22? Let us know in the comments below.