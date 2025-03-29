Free ferries for under-22s to begin next week across islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free ferries for under-22s to begin next week across islands

It is hoped it will give young islanders the chance to "access opportunities".

By Chris Cromar
CalMac ferry.
CalMac provides ferry services on the west coast of Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Residents under 22 living in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles will get free inter-island ferry travel starting from next week.

The new scheme has been introduced by the Scottish Government and will enable young island residents to travel for free as foot passengers on inter-island ferry services within whichever of the three island authority areas they live in.

Like the free bus travel that was introduced in January 2022, eligible passengers will have to show their Young Scot or National Entitlement Card to be allowed entry.

The free inter-island travel applies to to foot passenger fares – and excludes people travelling in vehicles – operated by CalMac, Orkney Ferries and Shetland Islands Council.

Earl Thorfinn vessel operated by Orkney Ferries.
Orkney Ferries is included in the new scheme. Image: Orkney Ferries.

Despite Argyll and Bute and Highland containing the Inner Hebrides, including islands such as Islay, Mull, Jura, Raasay and Tiree, these two council areas are not included in the scheme.

The policy was set out in Transport Scotland’s Islands Connectivity Plan last year and forms a key commitment in the transport budget for 2025-26.

This new scheme forms part of the Scottish Government’s long-term strategy to ensure ferry services are affordable and sustainable for years to come.

Linga ferry setting off from Whalsay, Shetland
Youngsters in Shetland will be able to travel free to different islands in the archipelago. Image: Shutterstock.

It also hopes to help eradicate child poverty and grow the economy by providing young people with free access to education, employment and social opportunities.

At the moment, island residents in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles aged between 16 and 18, as well as full-time volunteers that are aged 19-25, are currently eligible for four free ferry journeys each year to and from the Scottish mainland.

Fiona Hyslop MSP.
Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop believes the scheme will give young islanders equal opportunities with their mainland counterparts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Welcoming the move, cabinet secretary for transport Fiona Hyslop said: “This new scheme will enable children and young people to travel for free between islands across their local authority area, improving access to education, employment, training, health and social activities, and much more.

“I am pleased that from April 1, this scheme will give them the same opportunities as free bus travel provides for many children and young people in mainland communities and was a key commitment in the transport budget for 2025-26.

‘Remain committed to extending free ferry travel to more young people’

“I also remain committed to extending free ferry travel to more young people on our islands in 2025-26.

“Eradicating child poverty is the single greatest priority of this government and we are committed to giving all of our children and young people the very best chance to succeed in life.”

In January 2023, The Press and Journal revealed that 36.8% of under-22s in the Western Isles signed up to the free bus travel to the scheme, with it rising to 41.2% in Orkney and 63.2% for Shetland.

Conversation