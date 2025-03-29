Three people flown to safety after being cut off by tide in Highlands

Three people have been flown to safety by helicopter after being cut off by the tide in the Highlands this morning.

The incident happened at around 11am to the north of Rosemarkie on the Black Isle, which lies 15 miles to to the north-east of Inverness.

Emergency services were called after the three people were cut off in Rosemarkie Bay.

A coastguard helicopter from Inverness was dispatched to the scene to help the stricken trio.

As well as this, an RNLI lifeboat from Kessock was sent to the scene at 11.18am, as were crew from coastguard stations at Cromarty and Inverness.

They were taken to Inverness Airport and arrived to the Dalcross-based facility at around 12.30pm.

A coastguard spokesman told The P&J: “Everybody was safe and well.”