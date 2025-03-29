Man attacked by group of three males in Oban assault and robbery

A 28-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a group of three males in an incident in the early hours of this morning in Oban.

The incident is thought to have happened between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday on a path between Lynn Road and Millpark Road in the Argyll town.

His rucksack, including all of its contents, were stolen in the joint attack and robbery.

The first suspect is described as being around 6ft tall and was wearing dark clothing and a cap with a logo on it.

The second and third men are both described as being around 5ft 10ins tall and were wearing dark clothing, with all three said to speak with Scottish accents.

‘This was a violent and unprovoked attack’

Sergeant Colin Oman from Police Scotland said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack and we are carrying out extensive inquiries to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, or may have nearby CCTV or dashcam footage showing the suspects, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 1075 of March 29. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

