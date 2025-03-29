A90 closed northbound after two-vehicle collision

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been closed northbound near Drumlithie in Aberdeenshire after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services, including the fire service and police, are currently in attendance and dealing with the incident, which happened at around 6.20pm this evening.

As a result of the collision, cars are being diverted via Inverbervie, with two fire appliances being sent from Laurencekirk and Stonehaven.

The appliance from the latter left the scene at 7.43pm, with the one from the former still active.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The P&J: “We have two appliances attending an RTC on the A90.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

