Man, 75, reported missing in Moray traced

A 75-year-old man reported missing from Moray has been traced.

Police issued an appeal for help in finding James Doull, who was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday, in the Clashlands Drive area of Lhanbryde.

However, a Police Scotland post on Facebook said: “James Doull, who was reported missing from Lhanbryde near Elgin, has been traced.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”