Chance to own a west coast island for just £125k

An island off the west coast has gone up for sale for just £125,000.

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy Eilean Loch Oscair, which lies off the north-west coast of the island of Lismore within the Firth of Lorne in Argyll.

At 9.98 acres, the Inner Hebridean island croft has spectacular views north towards Ben Nevis, the Isle of Mull and the Morvern peninsula.

It also has mooring/berthing facilities and it can be accessed from the public slipway at Port Appin or from a private jetty at Port Ramsay on Lismore, with the new owner having a formal agreement to use the latter.

Although there is no building on Eilean Loch Oscair, it can be used for livestock or food production.

Services and provisions are required to be brought from either Lismore or the mainland.

Lismore – which has a population of about 200 – was one of the first major Celtic Christian areas established in Scotland and has a close association with St Moluag, compatriot of St Columba.

The island has a village store with a post office, as well as a passenger and vehicular ferry, a heritage centre and a village hall that hosts a variety of community activities.

A ferry, operated by CalMac, operates the 60-minute route between Lismore and Oban.

There is also an Argyll and Bute Council-run ferry from the island to Port Appin, which has renowned hotels and restaurants, a community village store, a craft shop and a garage.

Eilean Loch Oscair is being sold by estate agent Knight Frank for offers in excess of £125,000.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter? Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area. Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.