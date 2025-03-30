Photos show aftermath of Kintore industrial estate fire that left man in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos show aftermath of Kintore industrial estate fire that left man in hospital

Locals have told of seeing "toxic-looking" smoke pouring from the building.

By Ross Hempseed
The damaged building on Midmill Industrial Estate in Kintore. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
The damaged building on Midmill Industrial Estate in Kintore. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Photos have revealed the aftermath of a major fire on an industrial estate in Kintore.

Emergency services spent several hours at the scene of the blaze on Midmill Industrial Estate on Saturday.

A man was taken to hospital following the fire, but his condition is not known.

The building is occupied by eBlast – a specialist surface preparation firm that provides coatings to the oil and gas industry.

The company was established in 1999 and its facility is described as “one of the largest of its kind in Scotland”.

The fire in the industrial building sent smoke billowing into the air. Image: DC Thomson

The cause of Saturday’s fire has not been confirmed but police say it is not thought to be suspicious.

Photos taken by The P&J on Sunday showed large areas of the outside of the building have been left scorched by the blaze.

The inside of the building also appeared to have been badly damaged.

Nearby Garioch Gymnastics was open on Saturday while the fire took place.

‘The smoke was a little too close for comfort’

Club manager Janine Robertson was told about the blaze by one of her staff members.

She says the worker described the smoke as “toxic-looking”, however, it was blowing in the opposite direction.

She said: “We had classes running all day so we kept our windows and doors closed as the smoke was a little too close for comfort, but it didn’t affect classes.”

She said it was the first incident like this in her five years of running the club.

Meanwhile, a worker at a nearby shop said black smoke had been visible throughout most of the day.

The damage on the outside of the building. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
The fire appeared to be contained to one building. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
The inside of the building also appears to have been damaged. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

The P&J’s reporter Ross Hempseed, who visited the scene on Sunday, said: “There is quite a bit of damage to both the inside and outside of the building.

“Thankfully, it appears the fire was contained to this one site.

“There is still a burnt smell lingering in the air.

“Two workers wearing high-vis vests were wandering around the building as though they were inspecting the damage.

The entrance to the eBlast site. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
Workers inspecting the building on Sunday. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
Damage to the building. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

“The industrial estate is largely deserted otherwise, with most businesses shut for the weekend, though several cars have driven down the dead-end road – perhaps to get a look at the scene.

“It is unclear how the fire will affect the company and its staff returning to work on Monday.”

The P&J has approached eBlast for comment.

Conversation