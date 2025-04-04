A Shire success story: Just how has the Garioch Sports Centre bounced back from Covid closure?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Shire success story: Just how has the Garioch Sports Centre bounced back from Covid closure?

Since 2020, over £1.2 million worth of capital projects have been completed at the Inverurie facility.

By Chris Cromar
Garioch Sports Centre's chief operating officer Kevin Bonarius is proud of what they have achieved since the challenges of Covid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

When the doors of sports facilities across Scotland closed during the Covid pandemic, many never recovered.

One venue in Aberdeenshire, however, has gone from strength-to-strength since its community returned.

Since 2020, over £1.2 million worth of major projects have been completed at Inverurie’s Garioch Sports Centre, a registered charity.

And chief operating officer Kevin Bonarius couldn’t be prouder of what has been achieved.

“We’ve kind of turned the Covid struggles into a real positive success story for the centre,” he told The Press and Journal.

Garioch Sports Centre is located in the Burghmuir Drive area of Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mr Bonarius, 34, has worked his way through the ranks at Garioch Sports Centre, having started out there straight from school, what’s now 17 years ago.

So just how popular has the centre become?

At the time the centre – which opened in 1996 – had about 3,000 weekly users.

Lockdown posed real challenges, with sports centres one of the last types of business to be allowed to reopen.

But where others have struggled to attract visitors back, the Garioch Sports Centre has thrived, with its weekly footfall more than doubling to over 7,000.

Mr Bonarius said: “I was going through Zoom calls on a weekly basis with the board to update them, with everyone thinking ‘will we ever get back to what we were pre-Covid?’.

“But it is amazing to see that we’re now surpassing where we were before it hit.”

Garioch Sports Centre is a popular facility. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

£1.2m investment has been money well spent

Here is how the £1.2 million investment – which the centre’s projects development coordinator Alan Still played a key role in securing – has been spent.

  • £760k on a new community 3G football pitch
  • £249k on an early learning childcare centre
  • £177k on a community wellness hub
  • £55k on installing solar PVs
  • £25k on a strength and conditioning zone

A former semi-professional footballer with Highland League club Inverurie Loco Works, Mr Bonarius’ favourite investment is the community 3G football pitches.

He said: “I know how much demand there is for facilities in the town and how much growth there has been in football in terms of the girl’s and women’s game as well.

“We were struggling to cope with that demand and we had massive waiting lists.”

Built in collaboration with Locos, the pitches have been a huge success, and are used by hundreds of players of all ages every week.

The centre now has two 3G football pitches. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A ‘unique’ setting for parents and children

The near £250,000 spent on the early learning childcare centre was another “big deal”.

An extension enables Garioch Sports Centre to provide 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare in a “highly innovative setting” with “unique” opportunities for children, parents and carers.

In partnership with Strathburn Park Playgroup, it “delivers a quality indoor and outdoor activity-based experience” for children in Inverurie.

“What’s unique about our project was that it’s outside of a school environment and linked to a leisure centre,” Mr Bonarius said.

“The kids, the clubs and the playgroups that are working out of that space are accessing sport and exercise on a daily basis.”

Stuart McWatt is an instructor with the Garioch Judo Club, which is based at the centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Stars at all levels now train for success at the centre

Although the new strength and conditioning zone was the lowest cost improvement, it was nonetheless one of the most important.

Before its introduction, many local performance athletes had to travel outwith the area – to Aberdeen and the central belt – to access the coaching, equipment and space they needed to compete with other elite athletes.

After partnering with the Inverurie Youth Sports Foundation, local and Aberdeenshire-based athletes are now winning competitions at regional, national, European and world events while training at the sports centre.

“We’re delivering everything you need on the one site now,” Mr Bonarius said.

“When it comes to sport, you can do all your strength conditioning here and you can do all your actual sport training here. We’ve got it covered.”

Garioch Sports Centre has a footfall of over 7,000 people per week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Garioch Sports Centre is accessible to all

It is not just elite athletes that Garioch Sports Centre caters for, of course, with “participation” the key word.

And the centre’s opening hours have recently been extended to meet increasing demand.

“Come and try it, give it a go and enjoy it,” Mr Bonarius said.

“It doesn’t always have to be high-level sport that you’re participating in, as long as you’re getting active and you’re enjoying it,” he said.

The centre is home to a “really prominent and active seniors group”, with pickleball particularly popular.

And the social aspect is almost as important as the exercise.

“Participation” is key at the venue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A bigger car park is one of the next priorities

A major employer in a growing town, Garioch Sports Centre employs nearly 50 people and has big hopes for the future.

These are new changing rooms to be built near near the 3G football pitches, with planning permission already granted by Aberdeenshire Council.

And there are also plans to expand the busy car park.

The centre is also exploring the option of bringing outdoor tennis back to Inverurie for the first time 20 years, as well as investigating the potential of padel tennis.

‘There’s a real buzz about the place’

“We’re not really a business that sits on our hands and says, ‘we’ve done a project now, we’ll just enjoy it,’ Mr Bonarius told us.

“We’re always looking at the next thing.”

And he thinks the key to Garioch Sports Centre’s success is it being a “community within a community”.

“I think that’s what makes it so successful,” he said.

“Everyone knows everyone. There’s a real buzz about the place.”

