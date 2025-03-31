Mark Zuckerberg’s £230m superyacht spotted in the North Sea

A superyacht owned by Mark Zuckerberg worth over £230 million, has been spotted in the North Sea.

Eagle-eyed locals in the Western Isles spotted the impressive vessel last night taking a scenic route around the Highlands.

Named Launchpad, the luxury vessel has been on a sightseeing tour through Skye, the Hebrides and Ullapool and past Orkney and Shetland.

It’s now heading in the direction of Norway as it continues its journey along the North Sea after departing from the port of Horta – a Portuguese island.

Being the biggest ever yacht to be constructed at Dutch shipyard Feadship, the vessel can be hard to miss.

The superyacht was purchased at the reported price of $300 million.

The social media mogul bought the boat last year after his 40th birthday.

Onlookers will be stunned by its huge deep blue hull adorned with its bold red stripe and visible helipad.

Zuckerberg superyacht has cinema, gym and helipad

The vessel, described as a “floating fortress” by boating enthusiasts, measures at an immense 387 feet.

The interior boasts 12 cosy staterooms for guests, which are entertained by a private cinema, gym and other luxuries which are maintained by a full crew.

The route taken around the Western Isles will have taken him past a £125,000 island that has gone up for sale.

Eilean Loch Oscair, lies off the north-west coast of the island of Lismore within the Firth of Lorne in Argyll.

