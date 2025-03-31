Aberdeen Music Hall event postponed after Harry Redknapp pulls out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Music Hall event postponed after Harry Redknapp pulls out

The former Tottenham manager was set to appear alongside Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie.

By Jamie Sinclair
The event has been rescheduled for a later date. Image supplied.
An event featuring Harry Redknapp that was set to take place at Aberdeen Music Hall has been postponed.

The former football manager was to appear alongside Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie for ‘an evening with sporting legends’.

It is understood Redknapp pulled out of the appearance due to personal circumstances.

The event is part of the ongoing Ultimate Masterclass Festival, which will see Louis Theroux and James Corden take to the stage.

The event had been due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1), but has since been rescheduled for May 20.

Fans were looking ahead to hearing from Redknapp, Strachan and Lawrie. Supplied by UMF.

A spokesman for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which organises the Ultimate Masterclass Festival, said:

“Harry Redknapp is unable to attend the ‘Evening with Sporting Legends’ event due to take place this coming Tuesday.

“As a result, the event is being rescheduled and will now take place on the 20th of May.

“All tickets will be valid for the new date, and further information will be sent to ticketholders by the venue.”

