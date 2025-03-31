Aberdeen Music Hall event postponed after Harry Redknapp pulls out

An event featuring Harry Redknapp that was set to take place at Aberdeen Music Hall has been postponed.

The former football manager was to appear alongside Gordon Strachan and Paul Lawrie for ‘an evening with sporting legends’.

It is understood Redknapp pulled out of the appearance due to personal circumstances.

The event is part of the ongoing Ultimate Masterclass Festival, which will see Louis Theroux and James Corden take to the stage.

The event had been due to take place tomorrow (Tuesday, April 1), but has since been rescheduled for May 20.

A spokesman for Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, which organises the Ultimate Masterclass Festival, said:

“Harry Redknapp is unable to attend the ‘Evening with Sporting Legends’ event due to take place this coming Tuesday.

“As a result, the event is being rescheduled and will now take place on the 20th of May.

“All tickets will be valid for the new date, and further information will be sent to ticketholders by the venue.”