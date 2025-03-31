Revealed: The full list of parking charges to rise across Aberdeen

Aberdeen drivers are set to pay more for parking in car parks and on-street in the Granite City from the end of the month.

The city council has revealed several parking charges will rise from Monday April 29 – with the increases between 10p and 60p per stay.

They are expected to help generate tens of thousands of pounds in extra income for the cash-strapped council.

The price hikes are being introduced as part of Aberdeen City Council’s budget, which was decided last month, and saw council tax increase by 9.85%.

List of car parking charges to rise in Aberdeen from April 29

Inner central zones A, B, C, E and G

Operating times: Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm

A

Skene Terrace, Huntly Street (east), Golden Square, South Silver Street, Summer Street, Union Row, Crimon Place, North Silver Street, Diamond Street

B

Bon Accord Square, West Craibstone Street, Langstane Place (West), Bon Accord Crescent, Hardgate (35-104), Justice Mill Lane, Bon Accord Street (1-70), Bon Accord Terrace, Craibstone Street, Justice Mill Lane, Union Glen

C

Chapel Street, Little Rose Street, Victoria Street, Margaret Street, Chapel Street, Huntly Street (west), Whitehouse Street, Thistle Street

E

Dee Street, Dee Place, Crown Street (1-143), St Mary’s Place, Crown Terrace, Bath Street, Langstane Place (East), Marywell Street, St John’s Place, Bridge Place, Windmill Brae

G

Craigie Street, Charlotte Street, Loch Street, Gallowgate, John Street, Seamount Court, Spring Garden, George Street, Littlejohn Street, Union Terrace, Queen Street

Prices

£1.50 up from £1.40 for up to 20 minutes

£2.90 up from £2.60 for up to 40 minutes

£4.20 up from £3.85 for up to 1 hour

£5.50 up from £5 for up to 2 hours (only available Mon to Sat, 6pm-8pm)

Outer central zones: A, B, C, E, F and G

A

Skene Terrace, Huntly Street (east), Golden Square, South Silver Street, Summer Street, Union Row, Crimon Place, North Silver Street and Diamond Street

B

Bon Accord Square, West Craibstone Street, Langstane Place East, Bon Accord Crescent, Hardgate (35-104), Justice Mill Lane, Bon Accord Street (1-70), Bon Accord Terrace, Craibstone Street, Justice Mill Lane and Union Glen

C

Little Chapel Street, Rose Street, Whitehouse Street, Victoria Street, Chapel Street, Huntly Street (west), Margaret Street and Thistle Street

E

Dee Street, Dee Place, Crown Street (1-143), St Mary’s Place, Crown Terrace, Bath Street, Marywell Street, St John’s Place, Bridge Place and Windmill Brae

F

Justice Street, Exchange Street, Stirling Street, Carmelite Lane, Rennie’s Wynd, Virginia Court, Marischal Street, Castle Terrace, Trinity Street, Peacock’s Close and College Street

G

Craigie Street, Charlotte Street, Loch Street, Gallowgate, John Street, Seamount Court, Spring Garden, George Street, Littlejohn Street, Union Terrace and Queen Street

Operating times: Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm and Sunday 1pm-5pm

£1.40 up from £1.30 for up to 20 minutes

£2.60 up from £2.40 for up to 40 minutes

£3.80 up from £3.50 for up to 1 hour

£5 up from £4.60 for 2 hours

Peripheral zones: H, J, K, L, M, M ext, N, P, T, V, W, X and RR

Zones: H, J, K, N and P – Monday to Saturday, 8am-8pm

H

Willowbank Road, Springbank Terrace, Howburn Place, Rosebank Terrace, Albury Place, Caledonian Place, Affleck Street South, Crown Street, Bank Street, Rosebank Place, Millburn Street, Springbank Street, Hollybank Place, Hardgate (136-201), Albury Road, Bon Accord Street (72-172), Ferrryhill Terrace, Wellington Place, Portland Street, Crown Street (144-182) and Holburn Street

J

Constitution Street, Frederick Street, Jasmine Terrace, Nelson Street, Roslin Terrace, St Clair Street, Summerfield Terrace, Beach Boulevard, Castlehill, Jasmine Way, Duff Street, Jasmine Place, King Street (77-339), Park Place, South Constitution Street, Summerfield Place, Wales Street, Hanover Street and Lemon Street

K

Baker Street, Esslemont Avenue, Gilcomston Park, Jack’s Brae, Kintore Gardens, Northfield Place, Richmond Street, Rosemount Viaduct, Skene Place, Skene Square, South Spa Street, Upper Denburn, Eden Place, Farmers Hall, Hill Street, Kintore Place, Leadside Road, Raeburn Place, Rosemount Place, Short Loanings, Skene Street, Mount Street, Stevenson Street and Richmond Walk

N

Albyn Grove, Albyn Place, Ashvale Place, Chattan Place, Claremont Street, Nellfield Place, Union Grove (up to 135), Albyn Lane (up to 25), Ashley Road, Carden Place, Claremont Place, Great Western Place, Prince Arthur Street and Granton Place

P

Rubislaw Terrace, Albert Street, Queens Terrace, Albyn Place, Albert Terrace, Waverley Place, Rubislaw Place and Carden Place

Zones: L, M, M ext and W

Operating times: Monday to Saturday, 8am-6pm

L

Albert Place, Beechgrove Terrace, Belvidere Crescent, Carden Place, Craigie Park Place, Grosvenor Place, Prince Arthur Street, Wallfield Place, Whitehall Place, Whitehall Terrace, Albert Street, Belgrave Terrace, Blenheim Place, Craigie Park, Desswood Place, Osborne Place, Wallfield Crescent, Westfield Terrace, Whitehall Road and Hamilton Place (3-98)

M

Ann Street, Caroline Place, Hutcheon Street, Mount Street, Thomson Street Lane, Watson Street, Westburn Road, Belvidere Street, Cornhill Road (9-15 and 34), Loanhead Place, Richmond Terrace, Thomson Street, Watson Street Lane (116-120) east of Argyll Place, Caroline Appartments access road, Forbes Street, Loanhead Terrace, Rosemount Place (124-292 ), View Terrace, Westburn Road and West Mount Street.

W

Calsayseat Road, Catherine Street, Charles Street, Fraser Road, George Street, Holland Place, Hutcheon Street, Kingsland Place, Leslie Terrace, Millbank Lane, Powis Place, Stafford Street, Canal Road, Causewayend, Fraser Place, Fraser Street, Gerrard Street, Holland Street, Jamaica Street, Lamond Place, Maberly Street, Powis Lane and Powis Terrace

Zone: T – Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm

Hartington Road, St Swithin Street, Devonshire Road, Queens Gardens, Stanley Street, Albyn Lane (25 upwards), Gladstone Place, Union Grove (137 upwards).

Zone: V and X – Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm

V

Abbotsford Lane, Devanha Crescent, Devanha Gardens East, Devanha Gardens West, Ferryhill Place, Fonthill Terrace, Polmuir Road, Whinhill Road, Whinhill Gardens, Abbotsford Place, Devanha Gardens, Devanha Gardens South, Devanha Terrace, Fonthill Road, Great Southern Road (northern insert road), Marine Terrace, Prospect Terrace and South Crown Street

X

Fountainhall Road, Carlton Place, Beaconsfield Place, Forest Avenue (north of Cromwell Road), Harlaw Road, Bayview Road South, Rubislaw Den South, Queens Road (between Forest Road and Royfold Crescent), Harlaw Place, Morningfield Road, Moray Place, Hamilton Place (west of Fountainhall Road), Desswood Place (west of Fountainhall Road), Forest Road, Learney Place, Bayview Road, Rubislaw Den North, Royfold Crescent, Queens Road (inset road at Royal Court), Harlaw Terrace, Carnegie Crescent and Carnegie Gardens

Prices:

90p up from 80p for up to 30 minutes

£1.40 up from £1.30 for up to 1 hour

£2.60 up from £2.40 for up to 2 hours

£3.80 up from £3.50 for up to 3 hours

Peripheral zone: RR (Bedford Road only)

Operating times: Monday to Friday 10am-4pm

90p up from 80pm for up to 30 minutes

£1.40 up from £1.30 for up to 1 hour

£2.60 up from £2.40 for up to 2 hours

£4.40 up from £3.80 for up to 3 hours

£4.80 up from £4.40 for up to 4 hours

£6 up from £5.50 for up to 5 hours

£7.20 up from £6.60 for up to 6 hours

Zones: YY and Z – Monday to Friday at 10am-4pm

YY

Auchinyell Gardens, Kaimhill Gardens, Auchinyell Road (1-23), Auchinyell Terrace, Garthdee Cresent, Garthdee Drive, Garthdee Gardens, Garthdee Terrace, Kaimhill Circle, Kaimhill Road, Pitmedden Crescent, Pitmedden Terrace, Ruthrie Gardens, Ruthrie Road, Ruthrie Terrace

Z

Argyll Place, Ashgrove Gardens North, Ashgrove Gardens South, Ashgrove Place, Ashgrove Road West, Ash-Hill Drive, Ash-Hill Road, Ash-Hill Way, Beechgrove Avenue, Beechgrove Gardens, Beechgrove Place, Beechwood Avenue, Beechwood Place, Beechwood Road, Beechwood Walk, Bonnymuir Place, Braefoot Road, Burnside Gardens, Cairnaquheen Gardens, Cairnaquheen Place, Camperdown Road, Cornhill Road, Cornhill Terrace, Cornhill Way, Gordondale Road, Grove Crescent, Harcourt Road, Hosefield Avenue, Hosefield Road, Midstocket Road, Mile End Avenue, Mile End Lane, Mile End Place, Oakhill Crescent, Oakhill Road, Raeden Avenue, Raeden Park Road, Richmondhill Gardens, Richmondhill Place, Richmondhill Road, Roseberry Street, Westburn Crescent, Westburn Drive and Westburn Road (west of Argyll Place).

Prices

£1.80 up from £1.65 for up to 2 hours

£5.45 up from £4.95 for up to 3 hours