One taken to hospital by air ambulance after incident at Peterhead’s Catto Park

A person has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a park in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to the Blue Toon’s Catto Park on Sunday afternoon after reports of someone being injured.

Paramedic crews raced to the scene after 12pm on March 29 with both an ambulance and air ambulance in use.

Passersby spotted the helicopter as it touched down at the park, with the patient then taken by air to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The current condition of the patient is unknown at this time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Sunday to attend an incident at Catto Park in Peterhead.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one air ambulance to the scene. One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”