Gold and diamond rings stolen in raid on Nairn home

Jewellery has been stolen from a property in Nairn.

Officers have opened an investigation following a break-in and theft on Elizabeth Street on Sunday, March 30.

Police said “a quantity of jewellery” was stolen from the home.

Two gold chains, gold, diamond rings and gold earrings were taken from the property.

Officers confirmed the incident happened between 11.30am and 5pm.

They have opened an investigation and are asking anyone with CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We are also asking people to check to see if they have any private CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2309 of 30 March, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.