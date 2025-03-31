Inverness Travellers leave ‘20 bags of rubbish and underwear’ after Torvean Park stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness Travellers leave ‘20 bags of rubbish and underwear’ after Torvean Park stay

A group from all over the UK set up the “unauthorised camp” at the former golf course last week.

By Alberto Lejarraga
rubbish left at Torvean Park
Bags of rubbish and tree debris were left at Inverness Torvean Park. Image: Supplied

A group of Travellers who set up an “unauthorised camp” at Torvean Park in Inverness have now left the site – but there has been anger at the mess left behind.

The grass has been torn-up, with deep tyre ruts visible, while bags of “rubbish and underwear” were left behind, together with piles of chopped logs.

Council staff were out today to begin to tidy the site.

Officials had been liaising with the group, who it is understood have set up a new encampment near the Burger King at the Inverness Retail Park.

Up to 16 vehicles, including eight campervans, were parked on the grass behind the small loch at the former golf course on Thursday.

The Press and Journal walked to Torvean Park on Thursday morning to speak to the travellers.

They told us they were “on holiday”.

A spokesperson for the council said they were “liaising with the people involved and “progressing the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps”.

Torvean Parkrun announced on Facebook that their Saturday run had been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

campervan tyre ruts
Tyre ruts are also visible across Torvean Park. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
vehicles parked at park
There were 16 vehicles, including eight campervans, at Torvean Park. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

On Monday morning, the council confirmed the site “has now been vacated”.

It appears, however, that the Travellers left more than footprints behind.

‘20 bags of rubbish and underwear’ left at Inverness Torvean Park

The Press and Journal re-visited the former encampment on Monday morning.

Several council workers were at the site, picking up tree debris reportedly left by the Travellers at the park.

rubbish bags
Workers collected 20 bags of rubbish from the Inverness park. Image: Supplied
workers picking up wood
They were also picking up tree debris reportedly left by the travellers. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

One told The P&J: “They work with wood, so they’ve dropped all these trees here.

“I think they cut some branches here, but this is mostly from other places.”

Workers left after filling a truck with debris, however, there were still many branches and log parts to be picked up.

“We’ll be here all day,” one said.

wood dropped
Council staff claim the travellers left wood at the site. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
table dumped at the site
Council workers told The P&J they would be working at Torvean Park for the whole day. Image: Supplied

The workers also explained that there was “rubbish all over the place” when they arrived in the morning.

One said: “We’ve already picked up the worst.

“We found 20 bags of rubbish and underwear.”

Rubbish and tree debris left at Torvean Park

Although council workers seemed to have collected most of the rubbish, there was waste still visible in the park.

Plastic and cardboard could still be seen towards the end of the frisbee golf course.

rubbish
There was still plastic and cardboard waste at the site. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
tyre ruts
More tyre marks left at Inverness Torvean Park. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
council track leaves full of tree debris
Council workers drive a track after filling it with tree debris. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, several tyre ruts have also been left across the park.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The site has now been vacated and we continue to follow the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps.

“It can be viewed on our website at www.highland.gov.uk/gypsytravellerspolicy.

Conversation