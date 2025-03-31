Inverness Travellers leave ‘20 bags of rubbish and underwear’ after Torvean Park stay

A group of Travellers who set up an “unauthorised camp” at Torvean Park in Inverness have now left the site – but there has been anger at the mess left behind.

The grass has been torn-up, with deep tyre ruts visible, while bags of “rubbish and underwear” were left behind, together with piles of chopped logs.

Council staff were out today to begin to tidy the site.

Officials had been liaising with the group, who it is understood have set up a new encampment near the Burger King at the Inverness Retail Park.

Up to 16 vehicles, including eight campervans, were parked on the grass behind the small loch at the former golf course on Thursday.

The Press and Journal walked to Torvean Park on Thursday morning to speak to the travellers.

They told us they were “on holiday”.

A spokesperson for the council said they were “liaising with the people involved and “progressing the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps”.

Torvean Parkrun announced on Facebook that their Saturday run had been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

On Monday morning, the council confirmed the site “has now been vacated”.

It appears, however, that the Travellers left more than footprints behind.

‘20 bags of rubbish and underwear’ left at Inverness Torvean Park

The Press and Journal re-visited the former encampment on Monday morning.

Several council workers were at the site, picking up tree debris reportedly left by the Travellers at the park.

One told The P&J: “They work with wood, so they’ve dropped all these trees here.

“I think they cut some branches here, but this is mostly from other places.”

Workers left after filling a truck with debris, however, there were still many branches and log parts to be picked up.

“We’ll be here all day,” one said.

The workers also explained that there was “rubbish all over the place” when they arrived in the morning.

One said: “We’ve already picked up the worst.

“We found 20 bags of rubbish and underwear.”

Rubbish and tree debris left at Torvean Park

Although council workers seemed to have collected most of the rubbish, there was waste still visible in the park.

Plastic and cardboard could still be seen towards the end of the frisbee golf course.

Meanwhile, several tyre ruts have also been left across the park.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The site has now been vacated and we continue to follow the policy on supporting cooperation and managing unauthorised camps.

“It can be viewed on our website at www.highland.gov.uk/gypsytravellerspolicy.”